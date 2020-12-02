WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (“ROCH”) (NASDAQ GS: ROCH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to ROCH’s agreement to merge with PureCycle Technologies LLC (“PureCycle”). Under the terms of the agreement, upon completion of the merger, PureCycle’s shareholders will own approximately 70.6% of the combined company and shareholders of ROCH will own approximately 8.3% of the combined company.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-roth-ch-acquisition-i-co.

You may contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://rl-legal.com