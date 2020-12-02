Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market is forecast to be worth USD 431.6 Million by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for surgical instrument tracking system is witnessing popularity due to the rise in efficiency and reduced cost. These tracking devices offer better asset management and inventory as end-users are focusing on minimizing the loss of valuable assets and ensure smooth workflows. The tracking devices are used in surgical devices used in plastic surgery, dental surgical instruments, minimally invasive surgical instruments, and ophthalmic surgical instruments.

Growing incidences of retained surgical instruments in patients’ bodies and misplacement after surgeries are fueling the demand for the market. Advancements in RFID technology and the development of advanced scanning systems will drive the market demand. It also helps in gaining full control of the surgical inventory. Another driving factor is an increase in the FDA’s Unique Device Identification regulations. However, the high cost of the system, budget constraints, low investment cycles, and limitations in technology are expected to hinder the market growth.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/343

The COVID-19 pandemic has further augmented the demand for market technology. Rising incidences of the disease and collapse of the healthcare department will aid in the adoption of the market as due to the imposition of lockdown, there is no manufacture of new surgical instruments.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2020, Sandoz Inc. announced its first two injectable medicines with Radio Frequency Identification tags, which will be available to U.S. hospitals through its collaboration with Kit Check, Inc.

The software segment is expected to dominate the market for surgical instrument tracking system. Advancements in software technology are propelling the adoption of market devices for inventory and surgical instrument management.

RFID tags are used to identify each device in a unique way. Moreover, the technology does not need line-of-sight scanning, so products can be scanned even when the label or UDI tags are not really visible.

The hospital segment will witness a substantial growth rate due to the high inflow of patients compared to other institutions and the adoption of IoT by the hospital’s staff. Private hospitals are investing heavily and adopting the latest technologies to become more patient-friendly while reducing the overall expenditure.

The Asia Pacific region will witness a significant growth rate as there is a rise in the number of hospitals in developing nations and the advancement of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key participants include Material Management Microsystems, Fortive Corporation Group, Haldor Advanced Technologies, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Mobile Aspects, Key Surgical, Inc., TGX Medical Systems, B. Braun Melsungen, Xerafy, and Getinge Group, among others.

ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/343

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market on the basis of component, technology, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Services Hardware Readers Tags Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Radiofrequency identification (RFID) Barcode

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals Private Hospitals Public Hospitals Others



To identify the key trends in the industry and read full summary click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surgical-instrument-tracking-systems-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Digital biomarkers market size was valued at USD 727.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 10.38 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 39.2%. The digital biomarkers market is observing rapid growth attributed to its increasing usage in the therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular disease, sleep & movement disease, neurodegenerative disorders, psychiatric disorder, gastrointestinal disease, respiratory disease, and diabetes.

Tissue imaging market size was valued at USD 14.38 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 27.32 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The tissue imaging market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in oncology, infectious diseases, neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and immunological diseases.

Medical Devices Testing Services Market size was valued at USD 7.20 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 14.25 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%. The market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for testing of medical devices. The growing incidence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle habits is expected to drive the demand for Medical Devices Testing Services over the forecast period.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee



Head of Business Development

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs