WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. EST. The Company plans to showcase its unique immune-dermatology product development platform and robust pipeline of novel drug candidates targeting multiple dermatologic indications. Presentations will be given by Arcutis’ Senior Leadership Team in addition to Zoe Diana Draelos, M.D., consulting professor of dermatology, Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, N.C., and an investigator, Dermatology Consulting Services, High Point, N.C.



A link to register for the event is available HERE. A live audio webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Arcutis website.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis’ robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company’s lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to revitalize the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit www.arcutis.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

