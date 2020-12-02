Press release

Brussels, December 2, 2020

The Board of Directors of Orange Belgium has taken note of the press release of Orange SA issued on December 2, 2020 announcing the launch of a public takeover bid

The Board of Directors of Orange Belgium has taken note of the press release of Orange SA issued on December 2, 2020 announcing the launch of a public takeover bid for Orange Belgium shares listed on Euronext Brussels. The Board of Directors of Orange Belgium will meet as soon as possible to take note and examine the content of the offer in accordance with the legal provisions.

The Board of Directors also informs the market of the suspension of the liquidity agreement with a financial institution following the authorization given by the general shareholders' meeting.



Orange Belgium is a leading telecommunications operator on the Belgian market with over 3 million customers; Orange is also active in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunications services, internet and TV to private clients as well as innovative mobile and fixed-line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investment.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders in telecommunications services for enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).



More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be

