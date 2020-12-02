TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties REIT (TSX:”AP.UN”) announced today that it has published its Inaugural Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) Report (the “Report”) on the home page of its website at www.alliedreit.com . Allied made a commitment to submit formally to independent scrutiny in regard to ESG by 2020. An important step in fulfilling this commitment was to obtain a GRESB (formerly Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) Assessment for 2019, which was published by GRESB on November 24, 2020. Allied received a score of 64, which was recognized by GRESB as a “strong first-year showing”. Allied intends to obtain a GRESB Assessment and to provide an ESG Report on an annual basis.



“Our Inaugural ESG Report identifies both strengths and opportunities for improvement at Allied,” said Michael Emory, President and CEO. “What’s most important is that the report will assist the Board and Management in establishing rational priorities going forward and will provide benchmarks for measuring improvement over time.”

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada’s major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada’s hub for global connectivity. Allied’s business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

