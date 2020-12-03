Denver, Colorado, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding a nick, scratch or dent in a common business or household item that you’ve shipped can be irritating. Finding damage of any kind to a work of art or antique that you’ve shipped can have serious financial consequences.
Consequently, any organization or individual that has valuable items to ship—businesses, galleries, museums, homeowners—should know how to help ensure that the asset makes it to its destination in exactly the same shape it was in before it was transported.
And it should be noted that “value” is in the eye of the beholder, so to speak. A family heirloom that means the world to you is just as “valuable” and deserving of proper handling as a high-priced oil painting by a renowned master!
Take These Steps When Shipping Valuable Items
Below are eight steps that should be taken when art or antiques are shipped. You might choose to complete them yourself, or you might choose to entrust some of them to a custom packaging, crating and shipping company. Either way, it’s important that all of the steps are addressed.
How to Choose a Specialty Crating, Packaging and Shipping Company
Selecting the right specialty crating, packaging and shipping company can make all the difference in how your artwork or antique is handled. Most shipping companies can say that they have “shipped art and antiques.” However, you want to work with a company like Craters & Freighters that has extensive experience and expertise in this area.
Guided by our packaging engineers, our skilled team approaches each project with the focus and care needed to property crate, package and transport items to ensure that they arrive at their destination in as-shipped condition. As our photo gallery shows, no two projects are the same, and every packaging solution we develop is unique.
The companies, art galleries, collectors, antique dealers, auction houses and other organizations and individuals we work with also find it helpful that we have 65+ brick-and-mortar locations around the country. This enables us to provide assistance both in the shipping and receiving of art and antiques. And for overseas shipments, we have a trusted global network of connections that we collaborate with to get shipments into and out of countries around the world—including through customs—efficiently and without delay.
Protecting Your Investment in Art and Antiques by Using a Specialty Shipping Company
Some people choose to handle the crating, packaging and shipping of their art and antiques themselves, believing that working with a shipping company will be too complicated or costly. Then, when a shipment is damaged or lost, they find that the associated costs are much higher in the long run.
At Craters & Freighters, we work as your “project manager” on any shipping project, handling all the details and dealing with any issues that arise. That means you can focus on other tasks, confident that your shipment will be well cared for. We also provide free cost estimates. All you have to do to get a quote is provide some basic details about the project. With the figure we provide in hand, you can decide whether to tackle the project yourself or put your valuable item in the very capable hands of our crating and shipping professionals.
