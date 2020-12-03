ST CROIX FALLS, Wis., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JackiesChocolate.com, one of the fastest growing online chocolate stores, recently launched a Monthly Chocolate Subscription.



Jackie's Chocolate is known for having one of the largest chocolate and candy stores on the internet - including the largest collection of Sugar Free Chocolates. When asked why the company decided to create a Monthly Chocolate Subscription, manager Kevin Scott responded, "Many customers are looking to send a gift this holiday season that will lift people's spirits. It's been a tough year for everyone. Many annual traditions - from graduations to the 4th of July to Thanksgiving, have been cut short. Folks are looking to send a gift that will truly bring a smile and delight to their friends & family. A Monthly Chocolate Subscription is the perfect treat to pamper oneself or surprise a loved one".

The company says that customers will receive an assortment of artisan chocolates each month that may include crunchy nuts, chewy caramels, fluffy marshmallows and creamy, fruit filled centers enrobed in silky milk chocolate, decadent dark chocolate and velvety white chocolate.

Customers are leaving glowing reviews on their website www.JackiesChocolate.com. One such customer, Molly from Pennsylvania, writes, "My search for a steady stash of delicious chocolates has ended thanks to JackiesChocolate.com! Pleasantly surprised to see not only great quality for the money spent, but a good amount as well."

Gerald from Montana writes, "These were purchased for my dad who is in a retirement home. When they arrive in the mail each month, he eagerly shares them with friends and feels important."

"A Monthly Chocolate Subscription will make a wonderful gift for friends, family and coworkers this holiday season," says Scott. The company recommends placing orders soon in anticipation that their Monthly Chocolate Subscription will quickly sell out this holiday season.

The company indicates that each subscription includes free shipping and a free gift message.

Jackie's Chocolate ships national wide. To place an order, visit www.JackiesChocolate.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Jackie's Chocolate

Contact Person: Kevin Scott

Email: kevin@jackieschocolate.com

Website: https://jackieschocolate.com/