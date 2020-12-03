We have the pleasure of inviting you to the Yara International ASA digital ESG investor seminar on 7 December 2020 at 09:00 CET.





The presenters will include Co-founder and Chair of IMAGINE Paul Polman, Walmart EVP and regional CEO Richard Mayfield, Yara President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether and other senior Yara executives. The presentations will be held in English.



The seminar will last approximately 2 hours, and will be accessible via webcast at www.yara.com /investor-relations/



There will also be a conference call at 12:00 CET the same day, with the opportunity to ask questions to the Yara presenters.



Please use this link for online registration for the conference call:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/4929189





Participants must register in advance of the conference call using the link provided. Upon registering, each participant will be provided dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.



