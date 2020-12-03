



APPOINTMENT OF TONI KILLEBREW

AS A DIRECTOR REPRESENTING EMPLOYEES





At its meeting of December 2, 2020, Rexel's Board of Directors acknowledged the designation by the European Works Council of Toni Killebrew as a Director representing employees, effective November 19th, 2020.

Ian Meakins, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Toni Killebrew as a Director representing employees. Her experience as a manager in the US and her very good knowledge of the Group will contribute to the Board's deliberations on the Group’s development.”

Biography

Toni Killebrew is currently “District Sales Manager” for Rexel USA - Gexpro. With a team of 54 employees, she is responsible for managing sales and sales-related activities in six branches located in the Midwest of the United States with combined sales of $69 million. She joined Gexpro as an “Inside Sales Rep” 20 years ago and held various positions since then. Toni Killebrew holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and an MBA in finance.





Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 26 countries, with more than 26,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.74 billion in 2019.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Europe 120 Index, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.

For more information, visit Rexel’s web site at www.rexel.com /en





