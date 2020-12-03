Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mobile Robot Market will be worth USD 117.89 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing government initiatives and funding to encourage the adoption of mobile robots across all major industries. The growing geriatric population has increased the demand for mobile robots for domestic applications, such as lawn mowers and vacuum cleaners. The reduction in prices of cameras and sensors is expected to increase the adoption of mobile robots both in domestic and industrial segments.
The increasing adoption of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones in the agricultural sector for field inspection is expected to drive the mobile robot market's growth. Drones or UAVs are used to assess crop spraying, crop monitoring, and crop health. UAVs with thermal sensors help identify the region that requires irrigation changes and also reduce the presence of chemicals in groundwater. With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), UAVs with thermal sensors are able to calculate the vegetation index of crops and indicators of health by measuring the heat signature of the crop. Moreover, the growing focus on precision farming and livestock monitoring is a key contributing factor to the increasing adoption of mobile robots in the agricultural sector.
Key Highlights From The Report
Emergen Research has segmented the Global Mobile Robot Market on the basis of product, application, and region:
