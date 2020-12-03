Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fermented Food and Ingredients Market is estimated to be worth USD 875.21 Billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of obesity and digestive problems among the growing population. Rising urbanization and the increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing economies have shifted their preferences towards fermented beverages and fermented bakery & confectionery products.
The increasing prevalence of digestive problems and obesity among the growing population is expected to drive the demand for fermented foods. The growing need among food processing companies to enhance the texture, quality, and flavor of food products is increasing the utilization of fermented ingredients. High prices and uncertainty regarding the availability of raw materials might hamper the demand for fermented ingredients and food.
