The independent ELON reseller Belab, has contracted Westpay AB for the supply of a new payment solution to all its stores.



The payment solution builds on Westpay’s Carbon product range and will be installed during Q4 2020.

–Belab, as an Elon reseller, wants to expand the overall simplicity and flexibility included in the customer experience. Thanks to Westpays solution, they are now in an excellent position to embrace today's and tomorrow's payment methods, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.

Elon, with operations in all Nordic countries, is the nordic largest retail chain for home appliances and electronics having more than 400 stores in Sweden. Belab is an independent ELON reseller with stores in the Stockholm area.

