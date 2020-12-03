LOS ANGELES, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus”) (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRANKFURT:BMVA) today signed a multi-year Strategic Alliance Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Sparx Technology Inc. (“Sparx”) to add Versus’ patented real-world prizing platform to the Sparx Participation Platform – a second-screen engagement tool used by global brands, events, and teams from the NFL, the NBA, the NHL, and MLB and more. The Sparx platform also works with networks and broadcast TV clients including NBC, ABC, Disney, and CNN.



Sparx plans to use Versus’ patented rewards and engagement engine to incentivize audiences and fans to play predictive, polling, and trivia games either at-home or in-venue, before or during the live event. The agreement outlines the co-development of tools for reality TV, awards shows, and live-streaming events. Sparx has worked on the U.S. Presidential Election, the Academy Awards, Big Brother Australia, the Miss Universe Pageant and more.

The two companies plan to have their co-developed products available in early 2021.

About Sparx , Inc.

Sparx is the global leader in real-time audience engagement. Their platform engages fans with predictive games, trivia, voting, and polling during live or recorded programming and events.

Sparx has worked with NBC & NBC Sports, ABC, ESPN, The Disney Channel, The Academy Awards, NESN Sports, Jacksonville Jaguars, Big Brother Australia, Club Atlético Boca Juniors in Argentina, and many others.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Thorgeirson, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 403-471-3503

Email: al@sparxtechnology.com

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game and in-app prizing across mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

For Versus Systems, contact:

Cody Slach, Sean McGowan

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

VS@gatewayir.com

or

press@versussystems.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved), including the statement that Sparx and the Company estimate that their co-developed products will be available in early 2021, are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.