Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020
Packaging is indigenous to all industries, be it industrial, electronics or consumer goods. Various materials are used for packaging depending on end application requirements; one of the widely used materials for packaging are polymers (mainly plastics).
Polymer-based packaging finds high adoption potential in the food & beverage (F&B), FMCG, and personal care industries. Apart from its obvious use, it also acts as a barrier to moisture and oxygen and is resistant to alkali and acids. This makes it a key material of choice for various applications.
Sustainable materials, especially those of bio-based origin are being considered as viable alternatives for synthetic polymers in packaging. Apart from the ability to address the perceived health issues, these materials are obtained from renewable sources that are mostly biodegradable in nature, thereby, reducing the potential ill-effects to the environment.
With more than 30 companies around the world developing the technology and driving its applications, the analyst independently plotted the top 18 companies in this analysis to analyse the Growth Index and Innovation Index of the companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment
2. Materials for Sustainable Packaging
3. Companies to Action
4. Strategic Insights
5. Analytics
