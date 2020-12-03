Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Materials for Sustainable Packaging, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Packaging is indigenous to all industries, be it industrial, electronics or consumer goods. Various materials are used for packaging depending on end application requirements; one of the widely used materials for packaging are polymers (mainly plastics).

Polymer-based packaging finds high adoption potential in the food & beverage (F&B), FMCG, and personal care industries. Apart from its obvious use, it also acts as a barrier to moisture and oxygen and is resistant to alkali and acids. This makes it a key material of choice for various applications.

Sustainable materials, especially those of bio-based origin are being considered as viable alternatives for synthetic polymers in packaging. Apart from the ability to address the perceived health issues, these materials are obtained from renewable sources that are mostly biodegradable in nature, thereby, reducing the potential ill-effects to the environment.

With more than 30 companies around the world developing the technology and driving its applications, the analyst independently plotted the top 18 companies in this analysis to analyse the Growth Index and Innovation Index of the companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Introduction to Sustainable materials

Growth Environment

2. Materials for Sustainable Packaging

3. Companies to Action

NAFIGATE Corporation, Czechia

Carbiolice, France

NatureWorks LLC, US

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Germany

BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG, Germany

Danimer Scientific, US

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Germany

Futerro, Belgium

Plantic Technologies Limited, Australia

Plasticos Compuestos SA, Spain

PolyFerm Canada, Canada

PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd., Thailand

RWDC Industries, US

Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd., China

SMScor, Thailand

Total Corbion PLA, Thailand

United Biopolymers, S.A., Portugal

Yield10 Bioscience Inc., US

4. Strategic Insights

Next Steps: Leveraging the Analysis to Empower Key Stakeholders

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

5. Analytics

