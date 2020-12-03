Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.3 billion by the year 2027.



In the post COVID-19 period, as companies correct their digital strategies to ensure better technology and competitive preparedness in the future, PLM will need to be made future-proof, scalable & flexible.



An unusual period in history, the COVID-19 pandemic is creating a budget paradox for technology and IT departments worldwide. On one hand, the pandemic is creating a liquidity crunch for troubled companies reeling under the impact of restrictions and lockdowns.



On the other, the necessity of a comprehensive digital transformation is growing loud and clear as survival increasingly equates to digital preparedness. Virtually every company is feeling the impact of market and business disruptions on their revenues. As cash flows dry up, companies are forced to rationalize their budgets for technologies critical for immediate survival. These include work from home technologies and remote collaboration tools, as brick-and-mortar offices shift online.



Technologies like VPN, virtual desktops, remote desktops which typically take months and years to prioritize for companies that have resisted going digital are today witnessing accelerated adoption spanning mere days and weeks. Broader and bigger CAPEX heavy technologies like Internet of things (IoT), automation/smart factories, block chain, artificial intelligence(AI), 3D printing have hit a paradox. These technologies remain vital now more than ever for resilient, long-term, digital infrastructures capable of driving future-of-work, future-of-connectedness, future-of-operations, future-of-data management and connectedness and digital innovations.



The immediate financial impact on companies however is resulting in a huge reduction in non-essential spending and investments. The definition of non-essential, however, remains fluid and is largely determined by a company's financial reserve and strength. For large companies with the financial muscle to sustain planned spending, investments in these technologies will remain unchanged and will be an essential digital strategy for navigating through the current crisis and its future implications. For companies with financial limitations, delayed investments will be inevitable as survival and damage limitation comes foremost.



For these companies, many Industry 4.0 and automation solutions currently being considered or being deployed fall into the category of non-essential business activities. Against this backdrop, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)joins the ranks of non-essential IT spending. Demand is expected to decline in 2020 by -2.3% only to reemerge stronger as a new world post pandemic emerges with a renewed focus on digital engineering.



The ability to generate and manage product data in design, engineering and manufacturing stages can never be overemphasized. A resilient approach to disruptive changes in product design will therefore be crucial for manufacturers of tomorrow. Between the period 2000 to 2019, average product lifecycle has shortened by 50%, while product complexity has increased by 3X. In the IoT connected future, product design and functionality will become complex requiring PLM to transcend beyond the conventional role of managing CAD files and coordinating mechanical design processes.



Virtually, every product in the projected world of 60 billion active connected devices by 2022 will feature design complexity involving onboard electronics and communications technologies, which will require new generation AI driven PLM to address product development and innovation challenges. In the midst of new materials, regulatory compliance needs, new manufacturing processes, design optimization needs, simulations, marketing, maintenance to recycling, PLM will play a pivotal role in coordinating information, data, processes and people associated with a product's complex lifecycle.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Accenture

Aras Corporation

Arena Solutions Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Centric Software Inc.

Dassault Systemes SA

DXC Technology Co.,

Gerber Technology

IBM Corp.

Lectra SA

Omnify Software Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Selerant Corporation

Siemens PLM Software Inc.

Tata Technologies Ltd.

T-Systems International GmbH

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2019 and 2020 by Country/Region

Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Points for the Years 2018 through 2020

Digital Engineering Push in the Post COVID-19 Period Will Revive Opportunities for PLM

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion)

Product Lifecycle Management: Technology Overview

Organizations Invest in PLM Software to Expedite Time-to-Market and Improve ROI

Outlook

Rising Value and Role of PLM in Shaping Product and Business Landscape

Analysis by Segment

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Competition

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Twins Present Compelling Use Cases for PLM to Support Smart Manufacturing

PLM Software Adapts to Product Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Big Data PLM and PDaaS Provide Real-Time Data for Faster Decision Making

Microservices Architecture Infuses Agility into PLM-based Operations

Organizations Eye on Blockchain to Manage Product Data for PLM

PLM to Play Instrumental Role in Enabling Digital Factories of the Future

Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Closed Loop PLM Solutions (C-L PLM) to Benefit from the Emerging Era of Digital Manufacturing, Smart Factories & IIoT

Increasing Demand for Integrated PLM Platforms to Augment Growth of Cloud-Based PLM Market

Product Innovation Platforms Emerge as Efficient Options to Support Multiple Users and Disciplines through Product Lifecycle

Focus on Collaborative Product Development to Benefit Adoption of Integrated PLM Solutions

Escalating Regulatory Compliance Requirements & Ensuing Need to Reduce Product Risk Throws the Focus on PLM

Open Source PLM Makes its Disruptive Appearance in the Market

Emerging Role of OEMs as Assemblers Amplifies the Need for PLM

Enterprise Mobility Wave Drives Emergence of Mobile PLM

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Cloud Extends PLM Access to Startups and Mid-Sized Businesses

Growing Interest in Autonomous Vehicles to Support Growth

Pharma PLM Set to Make Gains

PLM to Witness Improved Adoption in the Aerospace & Defense Sector

Rise in Demand for PLM in the Consumer Products & Retail Sector

Application of PLM in the Semiconductor Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 114

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rlm4x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900