Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Maintenance - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market to Reach $57.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Equipment Maintenance estimated at US$31.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Imaging Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.8% CAGR and reach US$32.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Endoscopic Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Medical Equipment Maintenance market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR.



Surgical Instruments Segment to Record 8% CAGR



In the global Surgical Instruments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Agenor Mantenimientos

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Althea Group

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BCAS Biomedical Services Ltd. (BCAS Biomed)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare

Grupo Empresarial Electromedico

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Tbs Group S.P.A

Technologie Sanitarie S.P.A.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Equipment Maintenance Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Medical Equipment Maintenance Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Imaging Equipment (Device) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Imaging Equipment (Device) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Imaging Equipment (Device) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Endoscopic Devices (Device) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Endoscopic Devices (Device) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Endoscopic Devices (Device) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Surgical Instruments (Device) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Surgical Instruments (Device) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Surgical Instruments (Device) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Electromedical Equipment (Device) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Electromedical Equipment (Device) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Electromedical Equipment (Device) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Devices (Device) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Devices (Device) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Other Devices (Device) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Share Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kww7gz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900