Pune, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gas engine market is set to gain traction from the increasing construction of new transmission lines and power plants. Governments of various countries are shifting towards cost-effective methods to cater to the high demand for electricity. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Gas Engine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Natural Gas, Special Gas, and Others), By Power Output (0.5–1 MW, 1–2 MW, 2–5 MW, 5–10 MW, and 10–20 MW), By Application (Power Generation, Mechanical Drive, Cogeneration, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size stood at over USD 4.34 billion in 2019 and is projected to surpass USD 6.05 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Pandemic to Cause Supply Chain Disruptions & Decline Demand
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on various industries, such as hospitality, aviation, oil & gas, and manufacturing. The energy and power industry is not an exception. The global renewable sector is mainly reliant on imports from other countries, especially from China. Because of the complete lockdown in this country, the entire supply chain was disrupted. Our authentic research reports would help you in gaining insights into the current scenario of this market.
Increasing Demand for Power from Emerging Nations to Spur Growth
In developing countries, such as Mexico, Brazil, India, and China, power consumption has surged rapidly since the past few years. The main reasons behind this are high population, development of the manufacturing sector, and flourishing economies. Also, improvements in the standards of living of the masses are set to propel the demand for power. Owing to these factors, numerous countries are either installing new plants or are broadening the capacities of the existing ones.
Moreover, the increasing deployment of governmental norms for lowering the emissions of carbon is likely to compel firms to use renewable energy sources for the generation of electricity. These would further drive the gas engine market growth in the near future. However, the varying prices of natural gas and irregularities in natural gas reserves across the globe may hinder the demand for gas engines.
Power Generation Segment to Dominate Fueled by High Demand from Manufacturing Plants
Based on application, the power generation segment earned 29.9% in terms of the gas engine market share in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of gas engines for power generation in public buildings, commercial buildings, and manufacturing plants.
Increasing Demand for Clean & Reliable Energy to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific
Geographically, North America generated USD 1.80 billion in 2019 and is set to remain in the leading position in the near future. This will occur as natural gas-fired power is widely distributed across the U.S. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to grow considerably backed by the rising demand for cogeneration applications as most of the countries in the EU are under cold climate. Therefore, they require heat for commercial and residential spaces. Asia Pacific would be the fastest-growing region because of the rising focus of South Korea, Japan, and India on using reliable and clean energy sources.
Key Players Focus on New Product Launches to Cater to Increasing Consumer Demand
The market for gas engines contains multiple small and large companies that are striving to gain a competitive edge by offering unique products. They are effectively fulfilling the demand coming from various countries worldwide. Below are the two latest industry developments:
List Of Key Companies profiled in Gas Engines Market:
