Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Devices Packaging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medical Devices Packaging Market to Reach $39.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Devices Packaging estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Bags and Pouches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$18.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Trays segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Medical Devices Packaging market in the U. S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Boxes Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR



In the global Boxes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Albea Group

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

SteriPack Group

Technipaq, Inc.

WestRock Company

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Devices Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Medical Devices Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Medical Devices Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Bags and Pouches (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Bags and Pouches (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Bags and Pouches (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Trays (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Trays (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Trays (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Boxes (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Boxes (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Boxes (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Equipment & Tools (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Equipment & Tools (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Equipment & Tools (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Devices (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Devices (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Devices (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

IVD (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

IVD (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

IVD (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Implants (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Implants (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Implants (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Medical Devices Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Medical Devices Packaging Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

Medical Devices Packaging Market by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Medical Devices Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Medical Devices Packaging Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Medical Devices Packaging Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jmrti

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900