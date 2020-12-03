FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in Germany are adopting public cloud technologies to create a digital foundation for future transformations, with the continuing remote work environment fueling the need for software-as-a-service and cloud-based business intelligence services, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for Germany also finds many enterprises in the country taking hybrid IT or multi-cloud approaches when moving to the public cloud. German companies use an average of 2.5 public cloud providers, the report says.

“Cloud investments made now lay the digital foundation for a company,” said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner at ISG DACH. “Public cloud adoption is the first step for German companies in the entire digital transformation journey.”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is driving demand for cloud services such as cloud-based workstations, the report adds.

With many German enterprises already having defined their public cloud strategies before the pandemic, they will need to adjust their governance, risk and compliance models to adjust to new demands for cloud services, the report adds. Companies need to engage experts who are familiar with contracts and industry-specific regulations, the report recommends.

The report sees cloud service providers looking to partner with hyperscalers, with hyperscale certifications becoming increasingly important for providers. Service providers have continued to take advantage of training and certification courses during the pandemic, with some also working to develop industry-specific cloud transformation skills.

Many German enterprises see cloud consulting and managed servicers as critical to the success of digital transformation, the report adds. With a shortage of experienced specialists in the country, many companies are turning to service providers to manage their cloud services.

In addition, German enterprises are looking to consulting and transformation service providers to help them manage and innovate their customer experience, the report says.

In the area of governance, risk and compliance services, many German companies are outsourcing these functions to service providers that have expertise in highly specialized areas, the report adds. In the past, concerns about data protection slowed the adoption of cloud services in Europe, but large management consultancies are helping many companies comply with privacy regulations.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 101 providers across eight quadrants: Consulting and Transformational Services for Large Accounts; Consulting and Transformational Services for the Midmarket; Governance, Risk and Compliance Services; Managed Public Cloud Services for Large Accounts; Managed Public Cloud Services for the Midmarket; Secure Enterprise Filesharing Services; SAP HANA Infrastructure Services, and Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services.

The report names IBM and T-Systems as leaders in four quadrants and CANCOM and Microsoft as leaders in three quadrants. Accenture, Arvato Systems, Atos, AWS, Capgemini, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology and Google are named as leaders in two quadrants. All for One Group, Axians, Box, Brainloop, BTC, Citrix, Claranet, Computacenter, d.velop, Deloitte, doubleSlash, DRACOON, Dropbox, EY, KPMG, NTT DATA, PlusServer, PwC, Rackspace Technology, Red Hat, Reply and Wipro are all named leaders in one quadrant.

In addition, Claranet, Infosys, IONOScloud, ownCloud and Rackspace Technology were named Rising Stars—companies with “promising portfolios” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant.

Customized versions of the report are available from IONOScloud, Rackspace and T-Systems.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions and Services Report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

Starting this year, each ISG Provider Lens™ study will include a Global Summary to help enterprise subscribers better understand provider capabilities across all geographic markets covered by that study. All ISG Provider Lens™ reports also will now include an Enterprise Context feature to help executives quickly identify key insights related to their roles and responsibilities.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Press Contacts: Will Thoretz, ISG +1 203 517 3119 Jim Baptiste, Matter Communications for ISG +1 978 518 4527