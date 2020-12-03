The 200th TRAXX locomotive for Railpool is a multi-system locomotive which can run under the four main European railway electrification systems.

(From left) Mike Niebling, Director Sales TRAXX locomotives, Bombardier Transportation, Jörg Wurdinger, Head of Portfolio Railpool, Bombardier Transportation, Thomas Rendler, General Manager, Site Kassel, Bombardier Transportation, Johannes Kill, Head of Vehicle Projects, Railpool and Klaus Hiller, Head of Projects, Railpool, came together during the handover of the 200th TRAXX locomotive to Railpool at the Bombardier site in Kassel.

Handover marks more than ten years of close partnership between the two rail companies

One of the largest TRAXX customers, Railpool has ordered nearly 10 per cent of the global TRAXX locomotive fleet

Today, global mobility provider Bombardier Transportation delivered the 200th BOMBARDIER TRAXX locomotive to its customer Railpool, one of Europe’s leading rail vehicle leasing companies. The handover took place at Bombardier’s Kassel site in Germany and highlighted the strong partnership between Bombardier and Railpool that has lasted for more than a decade.

"Our first TRAXX locomotive was delivered in 2009, and the intense collaboration with Bombardier made the successful start of Railpool possible. Today we have ordered a total of 232 TRAXX locomotives. These locomotives are in service with our customers in 16 countries,” said Torsten Lehnert, Railpool CEO.

"We are happy to celebrate this milestone with Railpool, one of our largest and most important locomotive customers. Together we have further developed the TRAXX locomotive platform technically, for example, we have progressed our Last Mile functionality, the support diesel engine for electric locomotives. We look forward to many more years of successful collaboration," said Peter Ammann, Head of Global Business Development Locomotives, Bombardier Transportation.

The newly delivered TRAXX MS2E locomotive is homologated for cross-border traffic in seven European countries (Germany, Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary). This locomotive was part of an order for ten locomotives placed in December 2018.

More than 2,300 TRAXX locomotives have been sold in the last 20 years. Together the locomotives in operation achieve an annual mileage of 300 million km - so the locomotives drove around the earth 7,500 times during this period. They are also authorized to operate in 20 countries around the world.

About Railpool

Railpool is one of the leading rail vehicle rental companies with genuine competence for full service from one source. The company was founded in Munich in 2008 and is now active in 16 European countries. With over 400 electric locomotives (and an investment sum of 1.2 billion euro), Railpool is one of the largest providers in Europe. Its fleet covers 66,250,000 kilometres every year and the company has 2,700 different spare parts in stock.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.



About Bombardier

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.



