Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Computing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the World Searches for a Solution to Latency in IoT Devices, Edge Computing Will Receive a 27.7% Growth Boost
The global market for Edge Computing is expected to reach US$18.7 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 27.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.
The IoT ecosystem is exploding with billions of self-aware devices expected to be connected to the edge of networks by 2030. The Internet of Things (IoT) devices have gained significant traction in the recent years and are likely to witness increasing penetration in the coming years. While organizations and end-users focus on IoT devices, network connectivity intended to facilitate their communication receives relatively little attention. Public cloud and public Internet architectures are often unable to host critical, time-sensitive communications.
Use of private edge cloud networks for handling edge computing workloads and connecting to IoT devices is growing in popularity as it allows organizations to accelerate data processing and analysis. The approach reduces latency and improves performance as well as increasing security levels. Private edge cloud networks are highly effective performance-sensitive applications, making them an ideal choice for edge computing and IoT devices.
In addition to allowing data processing closer to a device to eliminate the requirement of data transfer to the cloud, the strategy isolates communication from the public Internet to ensure faster availability of critical information. Moreover, the ability of private edge cloud networks to isolate IoT communication from public Internet allows faster identification and mitigation of various attack types including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. With the focus now squarely on latency issues, edge computing is rapidly emerging as a technology innovation that can be widely adopted across industries. Some of key benefits of using intelligent edge include capability for quick decision making and low latency.
Edge meets local computing requirements as data is processed in micro-data centers. On-site data processing helps to eliminate latency and address network and connectivity challenges. IoT devices form the backbone of edge computing as they enable data analysis and processing on the edge.
However, edge offers benefits for traditional applications as well. Edge computing can be adopted at close proximity to data source with dedicated units for specific functions in a device. Every edge computing unit would have dedicated storage, computer and network system. Load balancing, networking, routing, switching, as well as security would be handled by the devices. The devices together form a network which processes data from various sources. Event processing engines would analyze the data points to determine data streaming route.
