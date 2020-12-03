New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automated Guided Vehicle Market – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on AGV Types (Indoor-Outdoor), Its Applications, End-Use Industries, Vehicle Type, and Navigation Technologies - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993788/?utm_source=GNW





Competitive Landscape



The global AGV market’s competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players worldwide to gain traction and market share presence.Some strategies adopted by AGV manufacturers are new product launches, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.



Among all these strategies adopted, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations have been the popular choice of the strategy implemented in the global AGV market competitive landscape. Some of the most significant ecosystem players are Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd, KION Group, and JBT Corporation.



Product launches are another preferred strategy adopted by the market players to enhance their product offerings and global footprint.For instance, in September 2020, KION Group expanded its production facilities in the Czech Republic.



The facility will be responsible for manufacturing material handling equipment for Dematic.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• China

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Sweden

• Asia Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993788/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001