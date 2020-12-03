New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioengineered Skin Substitutes Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, End User, 4 Regional Data, 12 Countries’ Data, Competitive Landscape, Regulatory Scenario, Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993787/?utm_source=GNW



• By Product: Allogenic, Autologous, Xenogeneic, Acellular, and Others

• By Application: Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds

• By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Wound Care Centers, and Others



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Diabetic Foot Ulcers

• Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds and Burn Injuries

• Increasing Funds/Aids by the Government for Research Purposes

• Growing Prominence of Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering Products

• Increasing Obesity



Market Challenges



• Biocompatibility Issues and Stringent Regulations

• Limitations of Skin Substitutes

• Expensive Treatment



Market Opportunities



• Patient Awareness and Improved Lifestyle in Emerging Economics

• Advancing Inclination Toward Acellular Skin Substitutes



Key Companies Profiled



Anika Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Organogenesis, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Vericel Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, and Aroa Biosurgery, Cook Biotech Incorporated, Promethean LifeSciences, Inc., XCELLentis NV, and AlloSource



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What is the importance of bioengineered skin substitutes, and what is their origin? What are the different bioengineered skin substitutes products available in the market, and what are their benefits?

• What are the major technological advancements witnessed by the global bioengineered skin substitutes market since 2015, and what is the future scope of the market? What are the current key trends of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market, and how is the market evolving?

• What was the market size of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market in 2019, and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2030? What is the expected growth rate of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market during the period between 2020 and 2030?

• What is the market scenario and growth potential of different regions of the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World?

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market?

• What are the major key players of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market? How much market share did each of these players occupy in the market in 2019? Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

• What is the regulatory scenario of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies and guidelines put forward by them to regulate the commercialization of bioengineered skin substitutes products?

• What is the supply chain associated with wound care, and what is the cost associated with it?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

• What is the current revenue contribution of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market (by product type), and how is it expected to evolve in the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market (by application type), and how is it expected to evolve in the forecast period?

• What is the current revenue contribution of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market (by end user), and how is it expected to evolve in the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales in the global bioengineered skin substitutes market during the period between 2019 and 2030? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market?



Market Overview



Technological advancements in wound biologics coupled with innovations in the field of tissue engineering have led to the development of advanced wound healing options and strategies, including bioengineered skin substitutes.These products are being designed to treat a wide range of acute and chronic wounds that pose a serious healthcare threat globally.



According to a study published in the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research’s Value in Health Journal (January 2018), the economic costs associated with chronic wound management in the U.S. is pegged between $28.1 to $31.7 billion for 8.2 million affected patients. Hence, increasing incidence of chronic wounds, as well as rising cases of burns injuries, are actively promoting the growth of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market. Further, the factors contributing to the huge demand for skin substitutes are their emerging applications, superior property, and huge investment by government and federal agencies.



BIS healthcare experts have found the global bioengineered skin substitutes market as one of the markets with high attractiveness from the investors, promoting huge investment driving technological innovations.The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the bioengineered skin substitutes market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements of the market.



The scope of this report constitutes a detailed study of the products, applications, and end users associated with the global bioengineered skin substitutes market across different regions.The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions.



The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global bioengineered skin substitutes market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints, and challenges that can inhibit the overall market growth and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market.



Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.



Within the research report, the market has been segmented into ‘products’, ‘applications’, ‘end-user’, and ‘regions’. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The bioengineered skin substitutes market is currently at a blooming phase, with the presence of various juggernauts such as AbbVie, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, and Stryker Corporation, and other medium and small-medium enterprises that are offering a wide range of bioengineered skin substitutes products in the market. Several companies are attempting to enter the market and sustain themselves in the competition by adopting different strategies varying from partnerships and collaborations to business expansions and product launches.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• U.K.

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-Word

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993787/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001