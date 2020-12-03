New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Level Sensors Market by Technology, Type, Monitoring, End-use Application And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04968740/?utm_source=GNW

However, increasing competition among Tier 1 players offering level sensors is restraining market growth



Based on technologies, non-contact to be the fastest-growing segment between 2020 and 2025.

Based on technology, non-contact level sensors are expected to hold a larger share in the level sensors market. While contact level sensors enjoy widespread penetration across several industry verticals and products, they are slowly being replaced by non-contact level sensors, as the latter is more accurate and sophisticated and uses electronic technologies such as capacitive, conductivity, and ultrasonic.



Based on types, ultrasonic senosrs to be the fastest-growing type between 2020 and 2025.

Based on types, the level sensors market has been segmented into magnetostrictive, vibratory probe, hydrostatic, magnetic & mechanical float, pneumatic, guided wave level sensors, ultrasonic, microwave/radar,optical, laser, and other types.Based on type, the ultrasonic sensors market segment is expected to hold the largest share as well as grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



The ultrasonic level sensor is a non-contact type level sensor that is widely used across industries such as oil & gas, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and energy & power, among others.



Based on monitoring types, point level monitoring to be the fastest-growing segment between 2020 and 2025.

Level sensors are segmented on the basis of monitoring principles into point level monitoring and continuous level monitoring.Point level monitoring sensors are used when continuous monitoring is not necessary, and the level is required to be checked only at certain points.



Any change in the level detected fires a binary signal to an integrated process control system, which commands the process of filling equipment, such as a conveyor or pump, to either start or stop. The major applications of point level detection lie in process tanks, storage tanks, silos, and pipelines in the process industry.



APAC level sensors market to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The main industries of the Asia Pacific region include automotive, process, healthcare, petrochemical & related process, chemical, power generation, and consumer.The Asia Pacific market is currently on a prosperous growth curve in terms of consumption of level sensors for various applications.



China is considered to be a huge market for level sensors owing to its growing economy.



In-depth interviews have been conducted with chief executive officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the level sensors market place.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 38%, Directors – 32%, and Managers – 30%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 26%, and RoW – 11%



ABB (Switzerland), Emerson (US), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Vega Grieshaber KG (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Honeywell (US), AMETEK (US), Schneider Electric (France), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Gems Sensors (US) are some of the key players in the level sensors market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the level sensors market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the level sensors market based on type, monitoring type, technology, end-user, and region.It provides detailed information regarding factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the level sensors market.



It also analyzes product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships carried out by the key players to grow in the market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report will help market leaders/new entrants in this industry with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall level sensors market and the subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04968740/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001