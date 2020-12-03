Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets and Advanced Technologies for Paints and Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of coatings with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
There is a major shift in the production of global paints and coatings, which is moving away from developed regions, such as Europe and the U.S., to developing economies, such as China and India. Continued increasing demand from developed countries, in addition to the demand from developing countries, is contributing to the overall expansion of the worldwide coating market. Industrial growth in developing economies is a major driver for growth in the coating industry.
In most regions of the world, the coating industry is mature, and the growth of the coating industry is dependent on a number of factors, including the level of economic activity and the state of the construction industry, which remains a major consumer of paints and coatings.
The market for paints and coatings has been on the increase in various applications, and this has boosted the total market in many regions. Additionally, the market for solvent-borne paints and coatings is not going down as it was anticipated, and this has added to the increase in the total market value of paints and coatings.
Growth is the highest in the powder coating and emerging technology segment, as new technologies are being developed by major manufacturers, with ever-increasing pressure from regulatory authorities in regard to pollution control and other environmental factors.
Powder coating technology is being adapted in a big way in all fields of application. The market for coatings manufactured with solvent-borne technologies is slowly diminishing and being taken over by coatings based on waterborne technologies, essentially because of their environmentally friendly properties.
This transition away from solvent-borne coatings is occurring in the North American and European markets, whereas solvent-borne coatings are still being widely used in developing countries because of cost factors. High-solids and radiation-cured technologies are experiencing reasonably good growth, as these technologies are considered to be less polluting than solvent-borne technology. The publisher's market forecasts for solvent-borne coatings have been reduced somewhat from those in the prior version of this report, based on these ongoing changes in the market.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global market & advanced technologies for paints & coatings
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- A look at the increased demand for coatings driven by customers' expectations in diverse areas such as performance, ease of application, sustainability, quality, functionality, and environmental properties
- Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for paints and coatings
- Coverage of new technologies, R&D progress, market forecast, and recent activities in the paints and coatings industry
- Details covering new developments taking place in the industry with respect to continuous improvements in environmental performance
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including 3M, Celanese Corp., Dow Corning Corp., Evonik Industries AG, and Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Aactron Inc.
- AB Wilh. Becker
- Accucoat Inc.
- Ace Hardware Corp.
- Actega Kelstar Inc.
- Actega Terra Gmbh
- Advance Coatings Co.
- Advanced Polymer Coatings
- A&I Coatings
- Akzonobel Nv
- Alberdingk Boley Gmbh
- American Powder Coatings Inc.
- Angus Chemical Co.
- Anvil Paints & Coatings, Inc.
- Aqua Based Technologies
- APV Engineered Coatings
- Arch Chemicals Inc.
- Asahipen Corp.
- Asia-Pacific Paints Ltd.
- Atomix Co. Ltd.
- Axalta Coating Systems Llc
- Baril Coatings USA
- Barton International Inc.
- BASF Coatings Gmbh
- Becker Industrial Coatings Ltd.
- Beeck Mineral Paints
- Behr Process Corp.
- Benjamin Moore And Co.
- Berger Paints India Ltd.
- Betek Boya San. Ve Tic. As
- Bio-Gate Ag
- Bio Specialty Coatings
- Boero Group
- Boysen Paints
- Brillux Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Brycoat Inc.
- Buhler Group (Nanotechnology)
- Burkard Industries
- Burke Industrial Coatings
- California Products Corp.
- Cameleon Coatings
- Carpoly Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
- Castagra Products Inc.
- Cathay Industrial Biotech Ltd.
- Celanese Corp.
- Changzhou Baoxin Anticorrosive Materials Co. Ltd.
- Chase Corp.
- Chugoku Marine Paints Co. Ltd.
- C.I.M. Industries Inc.
- Cin Group
- Clariant Ag
- Cloverdale Paint Inc.
- Coatings & Adhesives Corp.
- Comex Group
- Cromology Sas
- Cytec Industries Inc.
- Dai Nippon Toryo
- Dampney Co., Inc.
- Daubert Chemical Co. Inc.
- Deft Inc.
- Deutsche Abfallwirtscafts Gmbh (Daw)
- Deutsche Amphibolin-Werke Von Robert Murjahn Stiftung Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Diamond Vogel Paints
- Dorsett & Jackson Inc.
- Dow Corning Corp.
- B.L Downey Co. Llc
- Duluxgroup Ltd.
- Dunn-Edwards Corp.
- Dupont Russian Coatings Llc
- Dura Coat Products Inc.
- Dymax Corp.
- Dyrup A/S
- Ecological Coatings Llc
- Eco Safety Products
- E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co.
- Elantas Pdg Inc.
- Electro Coatings
- Elementis Specialties Inc.
- Empils
- Engineered Polymer Solutions Inc.
- Ennis-Flint Inc.
- Erie Powder Coatings
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Farrell-Calhoun Inc.
- Feyco Treffert
- Flugger A/S
- Forbo International Sa
- Fortech Products Inc.
- Freeworld Coatings Ltd.
- Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.
- Gardner-Gibson Inc.
- G.C. Zarnas & Co., Inc.
- Gellner Industrial Llc
- Gemini Industries
- Geveko Markings Sweden Ab
- Graco Inc.
- Greenkote Plc
- Hanjin Chemical Co. Ltd.
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Helios Group
- Hempel A/S
- Hentzen Coatings Inc.
- H. E. Orr Co.
- Heubach Gmbh & Co. Kg
- H-I-S Paint Manufacturing Co. Llc
- Hmg Paints
- Hohman Plating & Manufacturing Llc
- Hunan Xiangjiang Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
- Ihi Ionbond Ag
- Impa S.P.A. Unipersonale
- Imperial Chemical Industries Ltd.
- Industria Chimica Adriatica Spa (Ica Group)
- Industrias Titan Sa
- Innovative Chemical Products Group
- International Group For Modern Coatings (Midoco)
- Inver Spa
- Ivm Chemicals Srl
- Jamestown Coating Technologies
- Jangsu Lanling Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
- Jazeera Paints Co.
- Jotun A/S
- Jw Ostendorf Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Kangnam Jevisco Co. Ltd.
- Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
- Kapci Coatings
- Kats Coatings
- Kayalar Kimya As
- Kcc Corp.
- Keco Engineered Coatings Inc.
- Kelly-Moore Paint Co. Inc.
- Kelley Technical Coatings
- Keshun Waterproof Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Kikusui Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
- Lansco Colors
- Lanxess Corp.
- Lonza Group Ag
- Lord Corp.
- Mallard Creek Polymers Inc.
- Masco Corp.
- Master Coating Technologies Llc
- Mcu Coatings International
- Meffert Ag Farbwerke
- Michelman Inc.
- Midwest Industrial Coatings Llc
- Munzing Chemie Gmbh
- Musashi Paint Co. Ltd.
- Nanovere Technologies Llc
- National Coatings Corp.
- National Paints
- Natoco Co. Ltd.
- Nb Coatings Inc.
- Ncp Coatings
- Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd.
- Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Paint (USA) Inc.
- Nipsea Group
- Nordson Corp.
- Noroo Paint And Coatings Co. Ltd.
- Nutech Paint
- Orica Ltd.
- Origin Electric Shoji Co. Ltd.
- Pacific Paint (Boysen) Philippines Inc.
- Paints And Chemical Industries Co. (Pachin)
- Parex USA
- Paumar S/A
- Pidilite Industries Ltd.
- Pilot Chemical Co. Of Ohio Inc.
- Pintuco Sa
- Polycoat Products
- Ppg Industries Inc.
- Premium Coatings And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
- Progressive Engineers
- Quest Specialty Corp.
- Red Spot Paint & Varnish Co.
- Renner Sayerlack Sa
- Rock Paint Co. Ltd.
- Rodda Paint Co.
- Roxsil Silicone Sdn. Bhd.
- Rpm International Inc.
- Samhwa Paints Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Shaanxi Baotashan Paint Co. Ltd.
- Shalimar Paints Ltd.
- Shamrock Technologies Inc.
- Shanghai Huayi Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Kinlita Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Shawcor Ltd.
- Sheboygan Paint Co.
- Shenzhen Zhanchen Paints
- The Shepherd Color Co.
- Sherwin-Williams Co. (The)
- Shinto Paint Co. Ltd.
- Sika Ag
- Silacote Usa Llc
- Sk Kaken Co. Ltd.
- Sniezka
- Specialty Polymers Inc.
- Spectra Coatings Llc
- Standard Paints Inc.
- Sun Paint & Coatings
- Swarco Ag
- Taiho Paint Products Co. Ltd.
- Tambour Ltd.
- Target Coatings Inc.
- Teknos Group Oy
- Tiger Coatings Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Tiger Drylac U.S.A. Inc.
- Tikkurila Oyj
- Titan Coatings International
- Tnemec Co. Inc.
- Toa Paint (Thailand) Co. Ltd.
- Tohpe Corp.
- Troy Corp.
- True Value Co.
- Ube Industries Ltd.
- U.S. Paint Corp.
- US Specialty Coatings
- Valentus Specialty Chemicals Inc.
- Valspar Corp.
- Van Horn, Metz & Co. Inc.
- Viking Paints
- Vintech Nano Materials Llc
- Vista Paints
- Wacker Chemical Corp.
- Wattyl Group
- Weifang Hongxin Waterproof Material Co. Ltd.
- Weilburger Coatings Gmbh
- Wembley Paints & Chemicals
- Whitford Corp.
- Wuhan Twin Tigers Coatings Co. Ltd.
- Yasar Holding As
- Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corp.
- Yung-Chi Paint And Varnish Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Tiannv Group Paint Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t9es9z
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900