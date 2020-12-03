Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformative Mega Trends Reshaping the Indian ICT Landscape, 2020 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



At present, technology has become a lifeline of almost all individuals and businesses, and organizations, irrespective of their size and shape, are actively embracing different technologies to improve their operational efficiency.



Businesses in the present age are seeking advanced forms of technology-backed solutions and tools that help their workforce conduct business-related activities anytime and from anywhere. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 and the dwindling global economy have made technology more important than ever.



The current situation has forced companies to re-look at their existing IT infrastructure and re-visit their IT strategy in order to maintain business continuity and emerge stronger and smarter in these testing times. As a result, the businesses are expected to enhance their IT budgets and invest in new technologies for better business management.



From the supplier's point of view, the number of companies developing new and innovative technology solutions is growing rapidly. Large technological giants are teaming up with several tech start-ups to develop new products and solutions that are known to rewrite how businesses function. Software solution vendors, telecom service providers, and other technology enablers are working together to introduce technology tools and solutions that are designed and developed keeping in mind the changing preferences of businesses and are also known to be addressing cost and RoI concerns that businesses generally have while switching to new forms of technologies.



In the Indian context, businesses are growing more tech savvy than ever and software vendors of the world consider it as one of the most lucrative and high potential markets. As a result, several research and development activities are ongoing, and soon, India is expected to become an ideal market to test new technologies and technology-based solutions. Efforts to introduce 5G technologies, the growing data center market in India, the introduction of several new-age communication and collaboration technologies, the emergence of IoT-based devices, and the introduction of artificial intelligence based automated solutions are a proof of this.



Research Highlights



This research service analyzes the state of technology preparedness in the country and provides a sneak peek into how the technology landscape will shape up in 2020. With an aim to provide the readers of the report a comprehensive understanding of the current and future technology transformation which is expected to take place in India, a well-tested step-by-step research methodology has been followed, which is an ideal mix of primary and secondary research.



This study covers 10 different emerging technologies, analyzes the current scenario, and predicts how these technologies will shape the business landscape in the future. It covers topics such as 5G technology, AI as a Service, multi-cloud, cyber threat intelligence, identity and access management, content localization, robotic process automation (RPA), Internet of Things (IoT) as a service, communication platform as a service (CPaaS), and payment solutions. The publisher believes that these top 10 technologies will bring a new wave of technological maturity in the journey of businesses in India. They are also expected to facilitate companies to achieve their business objectives in a simpler yet effective manner.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the value proposition that each of these technologies and solutions bring for businesses in India?

What are the specific drivers and challenges for the growth of these technologies and solutions in India?

How does the current versus future market growth of these technologies and solutions look like in India?

How does the ecosystem stack up for each of these technologies and what are their unique selling propositions for different industries?

What are the emerging use cases, the value proposition, and futuristic view of each of these technologies and solutions?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Current Trends in Indian ICT Space - Micro and Macro Economic Factors Influencing the Indian ICT Industry

India - Fast Facts

Future of ICT - 10 Big Predictions

Top Challenges that Currently Exist

Key Growing Verticals in India

Forward Looking Regulations and Policies

3. Key Technology and Solutions Identified

Snapshot of Key Services and Solutions Identified

4. 5G Technology

Value Proposition Analysis - 5G Technology

Value Proposition - Speed + Latency + Reliability

5G as a Catalyst for India's Telecom Market Growth

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Unique Selling Proposition for Target Segments

Ecosystem Analysis

Potential 5G Use Cases

5. Multi Cloud

Value Proposition Analysis - Multi Cloud

Value Proposition - 'Sell Through Channel Partners' is the Most Prevalent Multi-Cloud Model

Multi Cloud Penetration - 2-fold Growth in 3 Years

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Unique Selling Proposition for Target Segments

Ecosystem Analysis

Potential Multi Cloud Use Cases

6. Robotic Process Automation

Value Proposition Analysis - Robotics Process Automation

Value Proposition - Seamless Integration Between Attended and Unattended RPA Solutions

Spending Expected to Increase 4-fold in the Next 5 Years

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Unique Selling Proposition for Target Segments

Ecosystem Analysis

Potential Robotic Process Automation Use Cases

7. Internet of Things as a Service (IoTaaS)

Value Proposition Analysis - IoT as a Service

Value Proposition - Service Delivery Alleviating Concerns Over Reliability and Cost

Smart Cities, Digital Connectivity to Drive the Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Unique Selling Proposition for Target Segments

Ecosystem Analysis

Potential IoT as a Service Use Cases

8. Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS)

Value Proposition Analysis - AI as a Service

Value Proposition - Delivering Business Efficiencies Through Real-time Solutions

AI-driven Start-ups are Expected to Drive the Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Unique Selling Proposition for Target Segments

Ecosystem Analysis

Potential AI as a Service Use Cases

9. Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Value Proposition Analysis - Identity and Access Management

Value Proposition - Next-generation IAM Solutions to be Powered by Cognitive Technologies

Market Potential Assessment

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Unique Selling Proposition for Target Segments

Ecosystem Analysis

Potential IAM Use Cases

10. Threat Intelligence

Value Proposition Analysis - Threat Intelligence

Value Proposition - Essence of Threat Detection and Mitigation Driven by Intelligence-attached Security

Market Potential Assessment

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Unique Selling Proposition for Target Segments

Ecosystem Analysis

Potential Threat Intelligence Use Cases

11. Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS)

Value Proposition Analysis - CPaaS

Value Proposition - Enabling Businesses to Build Their Own, Customized Enterprise Communication Stack

Market Potential Assessment

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Unique Selling Proposition for Target Segments

Ecosystem Analysis

Potential CPaaS Use Cases

12. Content Localization

Value Proposition Analysis - Content Localization

Value Proposition - Enabling Businesses to Build Their Own, Customized Enterprise Communication Stack

Market Potential Assessment

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Unique Selling Proposition for Target Segments

Ecosystem Analysis

Potential Content Localization Use Cases

13. Payment Solutions

Value Proposition Analysis - Content Localization

Value Proposition - Empowering Digital Payments

Market Potential Assessment

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Unique Selling Proposition for Target Segments

Ecosystem Analysis

Potential Payment Solutions Use Cases

14. Conclusion

