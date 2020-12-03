Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Analytics of the Microbiome Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report gives insights into the transformational microbiome landscape. It is a rigorous assessment of the industry trends supported by detailed segmentation across publications, grants, clinical trials, and startup funding activity.



The dataset behind the report is based on real world evidence that will drive actionable business insights. Follow trends over the years captured across publications, grants, clinical trials, and startup funding activity to power data driven marketing campaigns to fund raising to investor pitches, and business/corporate development activities. Tap into premium data sources that leverage NLP and relational search paradigm to uncover relevant data points, all in one package.



The report is unique in focusing on the real-world evidence of activity and uptake within these four pillars:

Publication of scientific papers focused on microbiome research has been surging. A Chinese funding agency is the leading body that has been supporting a lot of published research, this is especially notable given the current contentious climate with China.

Microbiome research grants continue to increase. Infectious disease and cancer researchers are the top award recipients. The US and EU have the most funding.

COVID-19 has not dented the number of ongoing clinical trials focused on the microbiome. It has an unprecedented influence in the field of Oncology trials. Infectious disease is the main one in the microbiome pipeline is focused on a wide variety of indications.

Exponential growth in investment has been seen in microbiome focused companies. 2020 has been a landmark time for the field of microbiome with investors betting big in companies in agriculture, food, and infectious disease.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Report Scope and Methodology



2. Microbiome Based Publication Analytics (2011-2019)

Volume trend

Distribution by region and countries

Distribution by diseases

Top 50 Researchers, Trends for Top 5 Researchers

Top 50 Funding agencies with the most Publications

3. Microbiome Based Grants Analytics (2011-2019)

Funding trend

Distribution by region and countries

Distribution by diseases

Top 50 Funding agencies with the most Grants

Top 50 Institutions with the most Funding

Top 50 Researchers with the most Funding

4. Microbiome Based Clinical Trial Analytics (2015-2020)

Ongoing trials trend

Distribution by region and countries

Distribution by phase and sponsor type

Top 10 sponsors and top 10 companies with most ongoing microbiome trials

Distributions by top 10 therapy areas and indications

Distributions by endpoint classification, molecule type, and interventions

5. Microbiome Based startup Activity (2015-2020)

Investment trend

Distribution by countries

Distribution by funder type and funding round

Microbiome investing by industry and disease area

Top 5 Investors

Top 3 companies from 2015-2020 that have raised the most capital

