Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible predictions, global specialty food ingredients market had reached a valuation of USD 47642.38 million in 2019 and is likely to grow significantly during 2020-2025. Widespread adoption of healthy lifestyle has enhanced the demand for plant-based meat products. Adding to this, focus among manufacturers towards R&R activities in order to develop healthy alternatives are fueling the demand of specialty food ingredients, thereby fueling the market size.

The report delivers vital data regarding the market segmentations such as type, application and regional outlook while elaborating on their respective contribution towards the overall industry remuneration. Apart from this, it conducts a thorough SWOT analysis of the various companies operating in this business landscape.

Emphasis towards food safety and improving shelf-life has compelled convenience food manufacturers to develop innovative and state-of-the art products. Additionally, technological advancements in this business sphere, increasing awareness regarding the nutritional benefits and rapid expansion of convenience food sector are stimulating worldwide specialty food ingredients market outlook.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3056144/

Growing demand for plant-based products and increasing consumption of nutrient rich and healthy food items are also fostering the growth of global specialty food ingredients industry. Rising adoption of plant-sourced omega nutrients and robust advancements in krill harvesting are further favoring the overall market scenario.

Impact of COVID-19

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has adversely impacting companies operating in condiments, dressings, sauces, confectionary, and beverages verticals. Manufacturers are compelled to reduce product costs in order to sustain the competitive prices as well as to manage healthy revenue cycles. Apart from this, inflating prices of raw materials and supply chain disruptions amidst the COVID-19 outbreak may negatively influence global specialty food ingredients industry remuneration.

Highlighting the market segmentations

By type

In terms of type, estimates cite that vitamins and minerals segment of global specialty food ingredients industry is estimated to generate lucrative revenues in the upcoming year, primarily due to their widespread adoption in numerous diseases.

Based on application spectrum

The beverages segment captured the largest share in global specialty food ingredients industry in the year 2019. On the other hand, the bakery & confectionary application segment is predicted to emerge as a lucrative growth opportunity in the ensuing years. Growing demand for healthy, baked and processed food products are fueling the segmental share.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-specialty-food-ingredients-market-analysis-by-type-application-by-region-by-country-2020-edition-market-insights-covid-19-impact-competition-and-forecast-2020-2025

Considering the geographical landscape

As per authentic estimations, North America currently dominates the overall market in terms of revenue share and is expected to record similar growth in the upcoming years, primarily driven by increased pervasiveness of chronic conditions, growing diabetic population and rising consumption of healthy food products.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific specialty food ingredients industry share is slated to record the highest CAGR through 2025, owing to rising cognizance of healthy food items, growing patient population and widespread usage of specialty ingredients in infant formulas as well as in dietary supplements.

Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Fat

Protein

Sweetening Solutions

Extracts & Colors

Flavors

Emulsifiers & Stabilizers

Vitamins & Minerals

Beans & Pulses

Antioxidants

Others





Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Application Reach (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Sauces and Condiments

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Others





Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Geographical Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

North America

Canada

U.S.





Europe

Germany

Spain

U.K.

France





Asia-Pacific

Japan

Australia

India

China





Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Cargill Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Sensient Technologies

Ingredion Inc.

KF Specialty Ingredients

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Tate & Lyle plc

Givaudan

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

5. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation by Type (By Value)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market - By Type (2019 & 2025)

5.2 Antioxidants - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.3 Beans and Pulses- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.4 Vitamins and Minerals - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

5.5 Emulsifiers and Stabilizers - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Segmentation by Application (By Value)

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Food Ingredients - By Application (2019 & 2025)

6.2 Bakery & Confectionery - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.3 Beverages - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.4 Sauces and Condiments - Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

6.5 Others- Market Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

7. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)

8. North America Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Segmentation By Type, By Application (2020-2025)

8.1 North America Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

8.2 North America Prominent Companies in Specialty Food Ingredients Market

8.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Antioxidants, Beans and Pulses, Vitamins and Minerals, Emulsifiers and Stabilizers, Flavors, Extracts and Colors, Sweetening Solutions, Protein and Fat & others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Sauces and Condiments and Others)

9. Europe Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Segmentation By Type, By Application (2020-2025)

9.1 Europe Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

9.2 Europe Prominent Companies in Specialty Food Ingredients Market

9.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Antioxidants, Beans and Pulses, Vitamins and Minerals, Emulsifiers and Stabilizers, Flavors, Extracts and Colors, Sweetening Solutions, Protein and Fat & others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Sauces and Condiments and Others)

9.5 Europe Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Country Analysis

10. Asia Pacific Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Segmentation By Type, By Application(2020-2025)

10.1 Asia Pacific Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Size and Forecast (2020-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Prominent Companies in Specialty Food Ingredients Market

10.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Antioxidants, Beans and Pulses, Vitamins and Minerals, Emulsifiers and Stabilizers, Flavors, Extracts and Colors, Sweetening Solutions, Protein and Fat & others)

10.4 Market Segmentation By Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Sauces and Condiments and Others)

10.5 Asia Pacific Specialty Food Ingredients Market: Country Analysis

11. Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Drivers

11.2 Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Restraints

11.3 Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness

13. Competitive Analysis

Related Report:

Protein Ingredients Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Protein ingredients market size to grow at over 7.5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. Growing consumer demand for plant-based protein alternatives with growing consumer interest in foods that promote health and well-being will spur market demand. The Soy protein isolates market is likely to surpass $4 billion by the end of 2026 owing to rapid product penetration in manufacturing healthy snacks. The other plant protein sources include legume and pulses. Market from others is likely to grow owing to increasing demand for healthy and easily digestible solutions.

View Full Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/protein-ingredient-market

Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Pet Food Ingredients Market is valued approximately USD 36.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Pet foods can be plant or animal based, intended for consumption by pets, which mainly contains vitamins, proteins, carbohydrates, minerals, fats, and certain amounts of preservatives. Pet food ingredients contains grains & vegetables, mMeat and others, each ingredient plays a vital role in providing enrichment to the animal body. COVID-19 has impacted the global pet food ingredients market as manufacturing operations and supply chain are at halt.

View Full Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-pet-food-ingredients-market-size-research

Global Savory Ingredients Market Size study with COVID-19 Impact, Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Savory Ingredients Market is valued approximately USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Savory ingredients enhance their taste and aroma of food products. It is used as a general tonic for the digestive tract and antiseptic properties and are utilized in various applications of food industry. The increasing popularity of convenience food products, growing government intervention toward the reduction of salt intake in developed countries, increase in the number of end-use applications of savory ingredients and changing consumer food preferences in developing regions are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-savory-ingredients-market-size-research

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: http://business-newsupdate.com/