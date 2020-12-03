Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marketing Research of the Hotel Market in Russia for the Period Between 2015 and 2019 with a Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research is a marketing analysis of the hotel market in Russia. The analysts have compiled a forecast of market development until 2024.



The study period is 2015 - 2019



The research object is the market for construction of medical facilities. The research subject is hotel market trends, main participants, competitors, and consumers. The research purpose is to analyze and forecast the development of the hotel market.



Research objectives:

Description of the state of the hotel market

Assessment of the hotel market volume

STEP-analysis of factors affecting the hotel market

Description of the main competitors

Forecast the development of the hotel market until 2024.

Sources of information

Databases of government statistics agencies

Databases of the Federal tax service

Open sources (websites, portals)

Reporting of issuers

Websites of companies

Media archives

Regional and Federal media

Insider sources

Specialized analytical portals

Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Overview of the Russian hotel market

1.1. Definition and characteristics of the Russian hotel market

1.2. Dynamics of the Russian hotel market volume, 2015-2019.

1.3. Market structure by type of services rendered in the Russian Federation

1.4. Hotel market structure by FD (Federal Districts)

1.5. Assessment of current trends and prospects for the market development

1.6. Assessment of factors affecting the market

1.7. Analysis of sectoral indicators of financial and economic activity



Part 2. Competitive analysis in the hotel market in Russia

2.1. The biggest players on the market

2.2. Market share of major competitors

2.3. Profiles of the main players



Part 3. Analysis of hotel consumption

3.1. Volume estimation of hotel consumption per capita

3.2. Market saturation and estimated market potential in Russia

3.3. Description of consumer preferences

3.4. Price analysis



Part 4. Assessment of factors of investment attractiveness of the market



Part 5. Forecast for hotel market development until 2024



Part 6. Conclusions about the prospects of creating enterprises in the sphere and recommendations to existing market operators



Companies Mentioned



Radisson Hotel Group

Accor Hotels

Marriott International

InterContinental Hotels Group

Hilton Hotels & Resorts

Velvet seasons

Azimut Hotels

GOST Hotel Management

Amaks Hotels & Resorts

Marins Park Hotel

