This report examines the fast-growing social media and influencer marketing market.
It begins by outlining the main trajectories at work in digital advertising, and how influencer marketing is positioned. It also describes the ecosystem of incumbent players.
The second part analyses how US and Chinese social media giants are positioned, and especially how they are incorporating classic digital advertising and influencer marketing.
Also included is an analysis of the outstanding issues and challenges for these platforms and for advertisers and brands, once again with a particular focus on China.
Rounding it out are spending forecasts for influencer marketing up to 2024 for each of the world's main regions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market and trends
2.1. Usage
2.2. How the advertising market is shifting
2.3. Digital advertising
2.4. Online marketing's multimodal approach
2.5. Influencer marketing
2.6. The influencers
2.7. Influencer marketing agencies
2.8. Digital marketing in China
3. Social media platforms
3.1. Snapshot of the main platforms
3.2. Facebook
3.3. Instagram
3.4. YouTube
3.5. Snapchat
3.6. Snapshot of social media platforms in China
3.7. Weixin
3.8. Sina Weibo
3.9. Douyin
4. Influencer marketing: key issues and challenges
4.1. Influencer marketing challenges for social media platforms
4.2. Impacts of influencer marketing on social media in China
4.3. Influencer marketing's main targets
4.4. Influencer marketing budgets
4.5. What impact is influencer marketing having on brands in China?
4.6. SWOT analysis
5. Market forecasts
5.1. Impact of Covid-19
5.2. Market forecasts for influencer marketing
Companies Mentioned
