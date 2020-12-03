London, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticulous Research®, in its latest publication, titled “Water and Wastewater Treatment Market by Product and Service (Services, Delivery Equipment, Treatment Chemicals, Instrumentation), Treatment Technology (Membrane Separation, Membrane Bio-Reactor), and Application (Municipal, Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2027”, states that the water and wastewater treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $242.6 billion by 2027.

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the factors, such as rapid population growth and urbanization, growing demand for new water resources, rising focus on water quality and public health, increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases, rising industrial demand, and stringent governmental regulations on treating wastewater. The growing focus on sewage treatment in countries such as the U.S., China, and India, and the need for potable water provide significant growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.

To provide efficient analyses, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on product (treatment technologies, delivery equipment, treatment chemicals, and instrumentation), treatment technologies (membrane separation {Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) membranes, Ultrafiltration (U.F.) membranes, Micro-Filtration (M.F.) membranes, Nano-Filtration (N.F.) membranes, and others}, activated sludge, clarification, sludge thickening and dewatering, wastewater pre-treatment, chlorination, industrial demineralization, sludge drying, Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR), sludge digestion, Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO), Electrochemical Scale Treatment System (E.S.T), and other treatments/technologies), delivery equipment (pipes and fittings, pumps, filters, valves and controls, and blowers), chemicals (coagulants & flocculants, disinfectants and general biocidal products, scale and corrosion inhibitors, antifoam chemicals, Ph conditioners, and other chemicals), instrumentation (anaerobic digestion sensors, activated sludge instrumentation, nutrient removal instrumentation, and sedimentation sensors), application (municipal and industrial {manufacturing, mining, energy, power, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, and others}), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

Based on technology, the water and wastewater treatment market is mainly segmented into membrane separation, activated sludge, clarification, sludge thickening and dewatering, wastewater pre-treatment, chlorination, industrial demineralization, sludge drying, Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR), sludge digestion, Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO), Electrochemical Scale Treatment System (E.S.T), Automatic Variable Filtration (A.V.F.), and other treatments/technologies. The membrane separation segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment technology market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes and the growing emphasis on reducing the use of chemicals in water treatment.

Based on delivery equipment, the overall water and wastewater treatment market is mainly segmented into pipes and fittings, pumps, filters, valves and controls, and blowers. The pipes and fittings segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment delivery equipment market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the need for creating a connection between two pieces of pipe used in building sewer lines, disposal sewer lines, drain field lines, and cleanout and standpipe applications.

Based on chemical, the overall water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into coagulants and flocculants, scale and corrosion inhibitors, disinfectants and general biocidal products, pH conditioners, antifoam chemicals, and other chemicals. The coagulants and flocculants segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in 2020. The segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, attributed to its low cost for the treatment and supply of drinking water and wastewater, high efficiency over a wide range of pH and raw water temperatures, and lower dosage requirements to achieve water treatment goals. Moreover, stringent government regulations for wastewater treatment and the growing use of water treatment chemicals in industrial water treatment processes further support the segment’s growth and dominance.

Based on application, the water and wastewater treatment market is mainly segmented into municipal applications and industrial applications. The municipal application segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. However, the industrial application segment is expected to witness significant growth in the next few years. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growth of the global industrial sector and the rising demand for water and wastewater treatments for providing clean and processed water.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to command the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market in 2020. The increasing population, rising demand for advanced residential water treatment, development of membrane technology, increased environmental deterioration, the declining availability of clean water, increasing public-sector investments in water infrastructure, and increasing research & development expenditures are the key factors driving the growth of water and wastewater treatment market in this region.

The key players operating in the water and wastewater treatment market are Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Veolia Environment SA, Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group P.L.C. (U.K.), Kingspan Water & Energy (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.), ASIO, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Orenco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Scinor Water America, L.L.C. (U.S.), Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd. (Israel), Outotec Oyj (Finland), and Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc. (Canada).

Scope of the Report

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Product and Service

Services

Delivery Equipment Pipes and Fittings Pumps Filters Valves and Controls Blowers Others

Treatment Chemicals Coagulants & Flocculants Disinfectants and General Biocidal Products Scale and Corrosion Inhibitors Antifoam Chemicals Ph Conditioners Other Chemicals

Instrumentation Anaerobic Digestors Activated Sludge Instrumentation Nutrient Removal Instrumentation Sedimentation Tank Others



Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type

Membrane Separation Reverse Osmosis (R.O.) Membranes Ultrafiltration (U.F.) Membranes Micro-Filtration (M.F.) Membrane Nano-Filtration (N.F.) Membrane Others

Activated Sludge

Clarification

Sludge Thickening and Dewatering

Wastewater Pre-Treatment

Chlorination

Industrial Demineralization

Sludge Drying

Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR)

Sludge Digestion

Electrochemical Water Treatment (EEC/EEO)

Electrochemical Scale Treatment System (E.S.T)

Other Treatments/Technologies

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application

Municipal

Industrial Manufacturing Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Power Energy Pulp and Paper Mining Petrochemical Semiconductors Others



Water and Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K. Italy Spain Poland Belgium Sweden Denmark Switzerland Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Indonesia Australia South Korea Malaysia Thailand Vietnam Philippines Singapore Taiwan New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World Latin America Brazil Chile Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM) Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE (United Arab Emirates) Kuwait South Africa Iran Rest of Middle East (RoME)



