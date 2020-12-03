Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Specialty Pharmaceuticals Market & Forecast by Application (Oncology, Autoimmune, Immunology, HIV, Multiple Sclerosis, Hematology, AMD, HGH, Others), and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is expected that United States Specialty Pharmaceutical Market will be US$ 387 Billion by 2026.



In the United States, the Pharmaceutical market can be categories into two types of drugs Traditional as well as Specialty drugs. In recent times, Specialty drugs have gained a substantial foothold in the US market, and as estimated, it tends to gain more momentum in the upcoming years. For this, the credit goes to the companies initiatives towards Research and Developments (R&D's) of these drugs.

During the years, Specialty pharmaceutical has changed much due to speciality drugs being in the final stages of development in the United States. Speciality drugs are for rare and chronic diseases, and the drugs fall under this category are much expensive compared to traditional medications. Research has shown that a large portion of the US population was ageing and more people are prone towards chronic and rare diseases like cancer, Autoimmune, Multiple sclerosis.

In the year 2018, the FDA has approved 21 new molecular entities. Out of these products, 12 are regarded as speciality pharmaceutical based on variables such as indication and designed use population, administrative and tracking considerations, price and restricted delivery procedures. Dating back five years, spending on speciality drugs has almost doubled in the United States.

An ageing population, rise in the net per capita medicine spending on speciality drugs, improving life expectancy rate, the prevalence of chronic diseases are likely to boost the United States Specialty pharmaceuticals market at a staggering rate in upcoming years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

4.3 Trend and Opportunities

5. Market Analysis - United States Specialty Pharmaceuticals

5.1 Market

5.2 Specialty Drug Pipeline

6. Share Analysis

6.1 Applications

6.2 Segments

6.2.1 Traditional

6.2.2 Specialty

7. By Applications

7.1 Oncology

7.1.1 Market

7.1.2 Pipelines

7.2 Autoimmune

7.2.1 Market

7.2.2 Pipelines

7.3 HIV

7.3.1 Market

7.3.2 Pipelines

7.4 Immunology

7.4.1 Market

7.4.2 Pipelines

7.5 Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

7.5.1 Market

7.5.2 Pipelines

7.6 Hematology

7.6.1 Market

7.7 Age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

7.7.1 Market

7.7.2 Pipelines

7.8 Human Growth Hormones (HGH)

7.8.1 Market

7.8.2 Pipelines

7.9 Others

8. Key Players Analysis

8.1 CVS Health

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Recent Developments

8.1.3 Revenues

8.2 Endo International

8.3 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

8.4 Recordati Pharmaceuticals

