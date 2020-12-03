Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Food Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pet Food Ingredients market accounted for $35.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $ 68.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.



Increase in pet expenditure with a substantial rise in pet food expenditure and acceptance of insect-based protein and oil by pet owners are the major factors driving the market growth. However, limited availability of ingredients and price sensitivity is restraining the market growth. Moreover, use of cannabis in pet food and technological advancements to enhance product development would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



Pet food is a plant or animal product such as meat which are used to feed pet animals. Pet food ingredients includes fruits and vegetable, animal products and derivatives, grains and oilseeds, vitamins and minerals. They are rich source of calcium, fiber, protein, carbohydrates and other micronutrients. It also constitutes of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids which are essential for animal metabolism and digestion.



Based on form, the dry segment is likely to have a huge demand. The dry form is used more widely in pet food products, and their popularity can be attributed to their cost-effective nature and low moisture content, which facilitates convenient handling during processing and storage.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing population, rising disposable income, and growing humanization trend in the region emerged as the primary driving factors for boosting the consumer spending on the care of companion animals.



Some of the key players profiled in the Pet Food Ingredients Market include AFB International, Alltech, American Dehydrated Foods, BASF SE, Biorigin, Camlin Fine Sciences, Cargill Incorporated, Diana Pet Food, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Food Safe Technologies, Kemin Industries Inc, Lallemand, Omega Protein Corporation, SARIA Group and The Scoular Company.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Animal-Based

5.3 Plant-Based

5.4 Synthetic



6 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dry

6.3 Mixture

6.4 Wet



7 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Pet

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cat

7.3 Dog

7.4 Fish

7.5 Birds

7.6 Horses

7.7 Rabbits

7.8 Rodents



8 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Ingredients

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Mold Inhibitors

8.3 Grains & Oils

8.4 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

8.4.1 Modifiers

8.4.2 Binders

8.5 Antimicrobials & Antibiotics

8.5.1 Penicillin

8.5.2 Tetracycline

8.6 Carotenoids

8.6.1 Astaxanthin

8.6.2 Beta-Carotene

8.6.3 Lutein

8.6.4 Zeaxanthine

8.7 Amino Acids

8.7.1 Cysteine

8.7.2 Lysine

8.7.3 Methionine

8.7.4 Threonine

8.8 Cereals

8.8.1 Barley

8.8.2 Corn & Cornmeal

8.8.3 Rice

8.8.4 Wheat & Wheat Meal

8.9 Meat & Meat Products

8.9.1 Animal Digest

8.9.2 Product Meal

8.9.3 Deboned Meat

8.9.4 Meat Meal

8.10 Vegetables & Fruits

8.10.1 Carrots

8.10.2 Fruits

8.10.3 Potatoes

8.10.4 Soy & Soy Meal

8.11 Fats

8.11.1 Fish Oil

8.11.2 Lard

8.11.3 Poultry fat

8.11.4 Tallow

8.11.5 Vegetable Oil

8.12 Acidifiers

8.12.1 Acetic Acid

8.12.2 Citric Acid

8.12.3 Formic Acid

8.12.4 Fumaric Acid

8.12.5 Lactic Acid

8.12.6 Phosphoric Acid

8.12.7 Propionic Acid

8.13 Phosphates

8.13.1 Dicalcium

8.13.2 Monocalcium

8.13.3 Phospholipids

8.13.4 Other Phosphates

8.13.4.1 Ortho phosphates

8.13.4.2 Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (SAPP)

8.13.4.3 Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (TSPP)

8.14 Gut Health Ingredients

8.14.1 Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) & Mannan Oligosaccharides (MOS)

8.14.2 Probiotics

8.14.3 Prebiotics

8.14.4 Beta-Glucan

8.14.4.1 Mushroom

8.14.4.2 Seaweed

8.14.4.3 Yeasts

8.15 Flavors & Sweeteners

8.15.1 Palatants

8.15.2 Sweeteners

8.15.3 Flavors

8.15.3.1 Synthetic

8.15.3.1.1 2-methyl-3-furanthiol

8.15.3.2 Natural

8.15.3.2.1 Poultry Flavors

8.16 Additives

8.16.1 Vitamins

8.16.1.1 Fat-Soluble

8.16.1.2 Water-Soluble

8.16.2 Enzymes

8.16.2.1 Carbohydrases

8.16.2.2 Phytases

8.16.2.3 Proteases

8.16.3 Minerals

8.16.3.1 Calcium

8.16.3.2 Magnesium

8.16.3.3 Potassium

8.16.3.4 Zinc

8.16.4 Other Additives

8.16.4.1 Colors

8.16.4.2 Flavors

8.17 Antioxidants

8.17.1 Synthetic

8.17.1.1 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (Bha)

8.17.1.2 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (Bht)

8.17.1.3 Ethoxyquin

8.17.1.4 Other Synthetic Antioxidants

8.17.1.4.1 Propyl Gallate

8.17.1.4.2 Tertiary Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ)

8.17.2 Natural

8.17.2.1 Clove

8.17.2.2 Green tea extracts

8.17.2.3 Mixed tocopherols

8.17.2.4 Oregano

8.17.2.5 Rosemary

8.17.2.6 Spearmint

8.17.2.7 Thyme

8.18 Specialty Proteins

8.18.1 Algal Proteins

8.18.2 Beef Proteins

8.18.3 Blended Proteins

8.18.4 Cervine Proteins

8.18.5 Egg Proteins

8.18.6 Plant Proteins

8.18.7 Ovine Proteins

8.18.7.1 Lamb

8.18.8 Poultry Protein

8.18.8.1 Chicken

8.18.9 Pork Protein

8.18.9.1 Pork Powder

8.18.9.2 Pork Plasma

8.18.10 Fish Protein

8.18.10.1 Whitefish

8.18.10.2 Salmon

8.18.11 Hydrolyzed Proteins

8.18.11.1 Hydrolyzed Collagen

8.18.11.2 Hydrolyzed Feather

8.18.11.2.1 Hydrolyzed Chicken



9 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Nutritious Food

9.3 Snacks/Treats



10 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 AFB International

12.2 Alltech

12.3 American Dehydrated Foods

12.4 BASF SE

12.5 Biorigin

12.6 Camlin Fine Sciences

12.7 Cargill Incorporated

12.8 Diana Pet Food

12.9 DuPont Nutrition & Health

12.10 Food Safe Technologies

12.11 Kemin Industries Inc

12.12 Lallemand

12.13 Omega Protein Corporation

12.14 SARIA Group

12.15 The Scoular Company



