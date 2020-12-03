Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Food Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Pet Food Ingredients market accounted for $35.54 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $ 68.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
Increase in pet expenditure with a substantial rise in pet food expenditure and acceptance of insect-based protein and oil by pet owners are the major factors driving the market growth. However, limited availability of ingredients and price sensitivity is restraining the market growth. Moreover, use of cannabis in pet food and technological advancements to enhance product development would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.
Pet food is a plant or animal product such as meat which are used to feed pet animals. Pet food ingredients includes fruits and vegetable, animal products and derivatives, grains and oilseeds, vitamins and minerals. They are rich source of calcium, fiber, protein, carbohydrates and other micronutrients. It also constitutes of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids which are essential for animal metabolism and digestion.
Based on form, the dry segment is likely to have a huge demand. The dry form is used more widely in pet food products, and their popularity can be attributed to their cost-effective nature and low moisture content, which facilitates convenient handling during processing and storage.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing population, rising disposable income, and growing humanization trend in the region emerged as the primary driving factors for boosting the consumer spending on the care of companion animals.
Some of the key players profiled in the Pet Food Ingredients Market include AFB International, Alltech, American Dehydrated Foods, BASF SE, Biorigin, Camlin Fine Sciences, Cargill Incorporated, Diana Pet Food, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Food Safe Technologies, Kemin Industries Inc, Lallemand, Omega Protein Corporation, SARIA Group and The Scoular Company.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Source
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Animal-Based
5.3 Plant-Based
5.4 Synthetic
6 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Form
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Dry
6.3 Mixture
6.4 Wet
7 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Pet
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cat
7.3 Dog
7.4 Fish
7.5 Birds
7.6 Horses
7.7 Rabbits
7.8 Rodents
8 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Ingredients
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mold Inhibitors
8.3 Grains & Oils
8.4 Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
8.4.1 Modifiers
8.4.2 Binders
8.5 Antimicrobials & Antibiotics
8.5.1 Penicillin
8.5.2 Tetracycline
8.6 Carotenoids
8.6.1 Astaxanthin
8.6.2 Beta-Carotene
8.6.3 Lutein
8.6.4 Zeaxanthine
8.7 Amino Acids
8.7.1 Cysteine
8.7.2 Lysine
8.7.3 Methionine
8.7.4 Threonine
8.8 Cereals
8.8.1 Barley
8.8.2 Corn & Cornmeal
8.8.3 Rice
8.8.4 Wheat & Wheat Meal
8.9 Meat & Meat Products
8.9.1 Animal Digest
8.9.2 Product Meal
8.9.3 Deboned Meat
8.9.4 Meat Meal
8.10 Vegetables & Fruits
8.10.1 Carrots
8.10.2 Fruits
8.10.3 Potatoes
8.10.4 Soy & Soy Meal
8.11 Fats
8.11.1 Fish Oil
8.11.2 Lard
8.11.3 Poultry fat
8.11.4 Tallow
8.11.5 Vegetable Oil
8.12 Acidifiers
8.12.1 Acetic Acid
8.12.2 Citric Acid
8.12.3 Formic Acid
8.12.4 Fumaric Acid
8.12.5 Lactic Acid
8.12.6 Phosphoric Acid
8.12.7 Propionic Acid
8.13 Phosphates
8.13.1 Dicalcium
8.13.2 Monocalcium
8.13.3 Phospholipids
8.13.4 Other Phosphates
8.13.4.1 Ortho phosphates
8.13.4.2 Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (SAPP)
8.13.4.3 Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (TSPP)
8.14 Gut Health Ingredients
8.14.1 Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS) & Mannan Oligosaccharides (MOS)
8.14.2 Probiotics
8.14.3 Prebiotics
8.14.4 Beta-Glucan
8.14.4.1 Mushroom
8.14.4.2 Seaweed
8.14.4.3 Yeasts
8.15 Flavors & Sweeteners
8.15.1 Palatants
8.15.2 Sweeteners
8.15.3 Flavors
8.15.3.1 Synthetic
8.15.3.1.1 2-methyl-3-furanthiol
8.15.3.2 Natural
8.15.3.2.1 Poultry Flavors
8.16 Additives
8.16.1 Vitamins
8.16.1.1 Fat-Soluble
8.16.1.2 Water-Soluble
8.16.2 Enzymes
8.16.2.1 Carbohydrases
8.16.2.2 Phytases
8.16.2.3 Proteases
8.16.3 Minerals
8.16.3.1 Calcium
8.16.3.2 Magnesium
8.16.3.3 Potassium
8.16.3.4 Zinc
8.16.4 Other Additives
8.16.4.1 Colors
8.16.4.2 Flavors
8.17 Antioxidants
8.17.1 Synthetic
8.17.1.1 Butylated Hydroxyanisole (Bha)
8.17.1.2 Butylated Hydroxytoluene (Bht)
8.17.1.3 Ethoxyquin
8.17.1.4 Other Synthetic Antioxidants
8.17.1.4.1 Propyl Gallate
8.17.1.4.2 Tertiary Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ)
8.17.2 Natural
8.17.2.1 Clove
8.17.2.2 Green tea extracts
8.17.2.3 Mixed tocopherols
8.17.2.4 Oregano
8.17.2.5 Rosemary
8.17.2.6 Spearmint
8.17.2.7 Thyme
8.18 Specialty Proteins
8.18.1 Algal Proteins
8.18.2 Beef Proteins
8.18.3 Blended Proteins
8.18.4 Cervine Proteins
8.18.5 Egg Proteins
8.18.6 Plant Proteins
8.18.7 Ovine Proteins
8.18.7.1 Lamb
8.18.8 Poultry Protein
8.18.8.1 Chicken
8.18.9 Pork Protein
8.18.9.1 Pork Powder
8.18.9.2 Pork Plasma
8.18.10 Fish Protein
8.18.10.1 Whitefish
8.18.10.2 Salmon
8.18.11 Hydrolyzed Proteins
8.18.11.1 Hydrolyzed Collagen
8.18.11.2 Hydrolyzed Feather
8.18.11.2.1 Hydrolyzed Chicken
9 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Product
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Nutritious Food
9.3 Snacks/Treats
10 Global Pet Food Ingredients Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 AFB International
12.2 Alltech
12.3 American Dehydrated Foods
12.4 BASF SE
12.5 Biorigin
12.6 Camlin Fine Sciences
12.7 Cargill Incorporated
12.8 Diana Pet Food
12.9 DuPont Nutrition & Health
12.10 Food Safe Technologies
12.11 Kemin Industries Inc
12.12 Lallemand
12.13 Omega Protein Corporation
12.14 SARIA Group
12.15 The Scoular Company
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
