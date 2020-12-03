Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Tracking Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Given the high price of enterprise and industrial assets, especially fleet equipment, the need for monitoring and tracking these assets is paramount. Furthermore, in a bid to determine the total cost of ownership, managers across industries are finding the need for a centralized system that provides critical information, such as location, maintenance history, and contract (if any), for all assets, in real time. By using a combination of hardware software and network services, managers are being able to incur lower administrative costs and better accountability and cost savings. Moreover, with information on the asset condition, they are able to plan for maintenance and future growth, thus, resulting in overall efficiency.
GPS tracking, in contrast to the traditional barcode and spreadsheets, has emerged as one of the common practices to accelerate productivity gains, reduce operational costs, and streamline compliance.
Additionally, the adoption of RFID-based asset tracking solutions has also been on the rise. For instance, according to Zebra Technologies, which specializes in RFID and location technology for shop floors, across industries, such as automotive and electronics, managing assets has simplified with the implementation of IoT technology. Manufacturers are adopting Industry 4.0 practices and converting/setting up smart factories, wherein the workers use a combination of technologies, such as RFID, wearables, and mobile automated systems, to monitor the physical processes on the shop floor, thereby, enabling them to make decentralized decisions.
On the other hand, with the increasing need for just-in-time shipments (owing to the e-commerce boom), the need for tracking assets has increased further.
Overall, technologies, such as RFID, sensors, location-based technologies, and integrating software, and the recent IoT implementation have been serving the needs of asset management. Factors, such as e-commerce and the increasing industrial assets due to Industry 4.0, have been promoting the asset management market.
Key Market Trends
The Transportation and Logistics Sector is Expected to Hold a Strong Market Demand
North America is Expected to Hold a Strong Market Share Over the Forecast Period
Competitive Landscape
The asset tracking market is fragmented, considering the presence of multiple vendors providing different solutions. The solution providers are investing in multiple R&D activities, in order to improve the existing solutions and launch new products by integrating the latest technological developments in their solutions. Furthermore, companies are viewing global expansion as a path to attract maximum market share.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Indusrty Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.2 Software
5.2 By Deployment Type
5.2.1 On-Cloud
5.2.2 On-Premise
5.3 By End-user Applications
5.3.1 Transportation & Logistics
5.3.2 Aviation
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Manufacturing
5.3.5 Food & Beverages
5.3.6 Other End-user Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ActSoft, Inc.
6.1.2 ASAP Systems
6.1.3 Asset Panda
6.1.4 AT & T, Inc.
6.1.5 GigaTrak
6.1.6 OnAsset Intelligence, Inc.
6.1.7 Fleet Complete
6.1.8 Oracle Corporation
6.1.9 Spireon, Inc.
6.1.10 Trimble Inc.
6.1.11 Zebra Technologies Corporation
6.1.12 Verizon Wireless
6.1.13 Ubisense Group Plc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
