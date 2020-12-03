VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF:OTCBQ) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the launch of a second product into the Telus IoT Marketplace (T:TSX; TU:NYSE), which will serve to significantly expand Loop's sales distribution channels on a national scale.



On October 15th, Loop announced the significant milestone of having been accepted into the TELUS IoT Marketplace . The Company's first product accepted into the IoT Marketplace was our venue tracing service, which has received significant exposure to many of TELUS's largest customers and significant ongoing discussions with them. The third-party validation that came with this acceptance has been instrumental in Loop's venue tracing discussions with large corporate customers worldwide.

LOOP'S SECOND PRODUCT IS ITS INSIGHTS SERVICE AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INSIGHTS PORTAL USED IN PILOT ACROSS 3 TELUS FLAGSHIP RETAIL LOCATIONS

On September 17th, Loop announced an agreement with TELUS to conduct a 90-day proof of concept pilot across TELUS's three flagship corporate retail locations in British Columbia.

TELUS deployed Loop's Insights service, which consists of our IoT Fobi device, Loop Cloud API, and AI Insights Portal to test and leverage its automated marketing capabilities. Connected between the printer and point of sale, Loop's Fobi device's real-time capabilities are driven by Artificial Intelligence to enhance the shopping experience. Providing data-driven product suggestions and unique discount codes for future use, Loop enables TELUS's customers to increase revenues through increased spend per customer.

The first goal of the Pilot, assuming a successful completion, was for Loop to achieve exponential scale through a channel reseller distribution partnership for our Insights service with TELUS, which has now been achieved. This acceptance into the TELUS IoT Marketplace provides Loop with national sales and marketing exposure to TELUS business customers. As a result of this announcement, TELUS will generate creditable third-party validation and credibility for our go-to-market strategy.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, "To be recognized by TELUS for our now second IoT product designation into their IoT Marketplace is of huge significance given the fact they are clearly one of the most advanced IoT solutions providers in the world. Their sales and marketing support will be invaluable in commercializing and distributing our technology to TELUS customers across Canada, as will their third party validation by providing us with even greater strength when speaking to potential IoT customers around the world."

Andrew Turner, TELUS VP Strategic Operations stated, "At TELUS, we are always looking to deliver leading IoT solutions to our valued business customers. It is excellent to see early-stage Canadian companies such as Loop Insights succeeding. After first successfully launching Loops venue tracing and management service on the TELUS IoT Marketplace, we are excited to deliver their Insights service. Now with two Loop services on our TELUS IoT Marketplace, we are eager to see where we evolve from here."

TELUS launched the TELUS IoT Marketplace to help Canadian businesses accelerate the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) tech. The marketplace is designed to allow businesses to quickly deploy IoT solutions while acting as a lead generation and sales channel for developers. TELUS has also committed its sales and marketing teams to provide support.

Loop takes the guesswork out of decision making with its Insights service. Businesses receive real-time updates on how their company is performing online, on-premise, and between properties. Loop enables access to 100% of every transaction providing real-time insights and analytics, micro and macro buying trends, AI forecasting and modeling, third-party data integration, and inventory / supply chain management all with its plug-and-play setup that requires no IT integration. With Loop, businesses improve their operations, inventory management, and marketing because Loop's ability to connect multiple data points brings value to data.

The second goal of the Pilot is a rollout of our Insights service to all TELUS corporate stores. Loop will provide an update on this when it becomes available.

On November 4th, Loop announced the successful completion of a 20 location pilot with a leading US-based retailer, resulting in a rollout to 550 locations .

CANADIAN IoT MARKET TO HIT $21.8 BILLION BY 2023

The importance of this TELUS IoT Marketplace distribution channel to Loop is critical and timely, given the growth of IoT in Canada over just the next couple of years. IoT Investment in Canada alone is growing exponentially, which will require companies and organizations to make fast decisions with respect to solutions. Our TELUS recognition and acceptance will make it much easier for those decision-makers to chose Loop.

Nigel Wallis, Vice President, Internet of Things and Industries at IDC Canada stated, "In Canada alone, IDC anticipates that the total IoT market will grow To $21.8 billion in 2023. While organizations are investing in hardware, software, and services to support their IoT initiatives, their next challenge is finding solutions that help them manage, process, and analyze the data being generated from all these connected things."

SOURCE: https://www.idc.com/getdoc.jsp?containerId=CA43807919

This Press Release Is Available On The Loop Insights Verified Forum On AGORACOM For Shareholder Discussion And Management Engagement

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.6 billion in annual revenue and 14.2 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $700 million and 1.3 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.



