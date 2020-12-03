- Achieved Record High Quarterly Revenues and Gross Profit
- Maintained Stable and High Gross Margin
- Attained Second Quarter of Adjusted Operating Profitability

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (“EHang” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EH), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB71.0 million (US$10.5 million), up 104.3% year over year, with growth across the main revenue streams.
     
  • Gross margin was 59.2%, an increase of 4.3 percentage points year over year, driven by optimized cost structure of certain products and the change in revenue mix. Gross profit was RMB42.0 million (US$6.2 million), an increase of 120.3% year over year.
     
  • Operating loss was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), shrinking from an operating loss of RMB10.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.
     
  • Adjusted operating profit1 (non-GAAP) was achieved again at RMB4.5 million (US$0.7 million), turning around from an adjusted operating loss of RMB7.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.
     
  • Net loss was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million), narrrowing from net loss of RMB10.2 million in the third quarter of 2019.
     
  • Adjusted net income2 (non-GAAP) was achieved again at RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million), turning around from an adjusted net loss of RMB7.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.
     
  • Sales of the EH216, the Company’s flagship passenger-grade AAV, reached 23 units in the third quarter of 2020 versus 18 units in the third quarter of 2019. Of the 23 units, 2 were the newly launched EH216F.

Business Highlights

  • Launched the EH216F AAV and intelligent aerial firefighting solution: In July, EHang introduced the EH216F, the firefighting version of EH216.  The EH216F is the world’s first large-payload AAV for high-rise aerial firefighting.  With a peak altitude of up to 600 meters, it is superior to conventional extinguisher equipment for high-rise fires. Given significant market demand, it has attracted strong interest from emergency management departments and fire departments at national and local level in China.
     
  • Unveiled the heavy-lift EH216L AAV for aerial logistics: In September, EHang unveiled another new product, the aerial logistics version of EH216 named the EH216L.  The EH216L is a multi-rotor AAV with the record payload capacity.  This model opens up more commercial opportunities for various urban and rural aerial logistics uses that require frequent and point-to-point deliveries.
     
  • Capacity expansion to meet high demand for AAVs in China: In July, EHang announced that it will build a new AAV production facility in Yunfu, Guangdong.  This factory expands upon the current facility in Guangzhou and will support the growth of the air mobility business in China with a planned initial capacity of 600 units of passenger-grade AAVs per annum.  The Yunfu factory is designed to be an industry-leading AAV production center and will feature an R&D facility and a training center for air mobility.
     
  • Obtained the first operational flight permit for passenger-grade AAVs in North America: In July, the EH216 was awarded a Special Flight Operations Certificate issued by the Transport Canada Civil Aviation with which trial flights have been permitted and are routinely conducted in Québec province, Canada.
     
  • Joined an international project to develop an air ambulance: In August 2020, EHang was selected to join Ambular, an important international project supported by the International Civil Aviation Organization, which is dedicated to the development of a flying ambulance for emergency medical uses.

Mr. Huazhi Hu, EHang’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “In the third quarter we had significant growth in revenues and gross profit, both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.  Notably, we have attained positive quarterly operating profitability on an adjusted basis again since last time in the fourth quarter of 2019.  This reflects our improving business operations despite the impact of COVID-19 around the world.”

Hu continued, “We are excited by the launch of two new products based on the cutting-edge EH216 passenger-grade AAV technology platform.  The EH216F and the EH216L are designed to meet strong market demand for high-rise firefighting solutions and heavy-lift aerial logistics solutions.  Both are expected to drive revenue growth in the years to come.  With increasing demand and stronger government emphasis on supporting the development of urban air mobility and unmanned civil aviation in China, we have started to ramp up our production capacity with the new facility in Yunfu. This is an important step forward as we get ourselves ready for the next phase of growth.”

“We are confident in our long-term growth prospects.  We are the recognized world leader in UAM. Further regulatory breakthroughs should drive faster growth of the global UAM market.  We are creating new use cases, increasing our air mobility operations, and most importantly, providing compelling and integrated technologies and solutions.  With the government support and relevant infrastructure upgrade, it is expected that we will receive the airworthiness certificate for EH216 in 2021 and start to provide commercial operation services,” concluded Mr. Hu.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were RMB71.0 million (US$10.5 million), up 104.3% year over year, with growth across the main revenue streams.  Air mobility solutions represented 49.0% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2020.  Sales of the EH216, the Company’s flagship passenger-grade AAV, reached 23 units, including 2 units of the EH216F, in the third quarter of 2020, compared with 18 units in the same period of 2019.

Costs of revenues

Costs of revenues were RMB29.0 million (US$4.3 million), up 84.8% year over year. The increase tracked growth in revenues.

Gross profit

Gross profit was RMB42.0 million (US$6.2 million), up 120.3% from RMB19.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Gross margin was 59.2%, up 4.3 percentage points from 54.9% in the third quarter of 2019. The steady increase in gross margin was mainly due to the optimization of cost structure of certain products and changes in revenue mix.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB44.2 million (US$6.5 million), up 47.3% from RMB30.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 62.2%, 24.1 percentage points lower when compared with 86.3% in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in operating expenses were primarily due to higher research and development expenses related to continuous product development and increased general and administrative expenses.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB8.4 million (US$1.2 million), up 35.4% from RMB6.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, as we expanded operations in European markets.
     
  • General and administration expenses were RMB16.0 million (US$2.4 million), up 65.5% from RMB9.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to the additional expenses related to being a public company and prudent provisions related to potential COVID-19 impacts.
     
  • Research and development expenses were RMB19.8 million (US$2.9 million), up 40.0% from RMB14.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to continued investment in new model development.  The Company had been preparing new versions of both passenger-grade AAV and non-passenger-grade AAV models, such as the newly-announced EH216F and EH216L as well as related operating systems with enhanced functionalities.

Adjusted operating expenses3 (non-GAAP)

Adjusted operating expenses were RMB37.9 million (US$5.6 million), representing an increase of 41.2% from RMB26.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 53.4%, compared with 77.3% in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating loss

Operating loss was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), compared with operating loss of RMB10.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Operating margin was negative 2.6%, compared with negative 30.5% in the third quarter of 2019. 

Adjusted operating profit/(loss) (non-GAAP)

Adjusted operating profit was achieved again with RMB4.5 million (US$0.7 million) compared with adjusted operating loss of RMB7.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted operating margin was 6.4%, compared to negative 21.2% in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss

Net loss was RMB1.1 million (US$0.2 million) compared with net loss of RMB10.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net margin was negative 1.5%, compared with negative 29.4% in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income/(loss) (non-GAAP)

Adjusted net income was achieved again with RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million) compared with adjusted net loss of RMB7.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net margin was 7.4%, compared to negative 20.1% in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted net income attributable to EHang’s ordinary shareholders was RMB6.1 million (US$0.9 million) with an adjusted net margin of 8.6%, compared to negative 20.7% in the third quarter of 2019.

Earnings/(loss) per share and per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB0.002 (US$0.0004). Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share4 (non-GAAP) were both RMB0.06 (US$0.01).

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB0.004 (US$0.0008). Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS5 (non-GAAP) were both RMB0.12 (US$0.02).

Business Outlook

Due to continuous uncertainties surrounding the impacts and duration of COVID-19 in China and international markets, the Company is adjusting its outlook to at least 50% annual revenues growth for full year 2020.  However, the Company has become more optimistic and confident in its long-term growth outlook given the increasing practical uses and demands for AAVs and stronger government emphasis on supporting the industry growth in the global UAM markets, especially in China. 

The above outlook is based on information available and market conditions as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectations, which are subject to change.

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. EHang’s mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause EHang's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses adjusted operating profit/(loss), adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted operating expenses, adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ordinary share and adjusted basic and diluted earnings/(loss) per ADSs (the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. There was no income tax impact on the Company’s non-GAAP adjustments because the non-GAAP adjustments are usually recorded in entities located in tax-free jurisdictions, such as the Cayman Islands.

The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effects of items such as share-based compensation expenses that are included in their comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that the Non-GAAP Financial Measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management members in their financial and operational decision-making.

Each of the Non-GAAP Financial Measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to its comparable GAAP measure, operating margin and net margin or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s most directly comparable GAAP measures in conjunction with the Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.7896 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2020 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred to could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Statement Regarding Preliminary Unaudited Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information.

EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
     
  As of As of
  December
31, 2019		 September
30, 2020
  RMB RMB US$
    (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents 321,662 157,804 23,242
Short-term investments 7,674 84,696 12,474
Accounts receivable, net 41,103 137,253 20,215
Unbilled revenue 4,807 2,800 412
Cost and estimated earnings in excess of billings 14,212 3,722 548
Inventories 18,490 56,690 8,350
Prepayments and other current assets 20,565 22,450 3,307
Total current assets 428,513  465,415  68,548
       
Non-current assets:      
Property and equipment, net 16,272 12,266 1,807
Intangible assets, net 1,209 1,108 163
Long-term loans receivable - 14,835 2,185
Long-term investments 2,983 2,919 430
Deferred tax assets 184 184 27
Other non-current assets 252 187 28
Total non-current assets 20,900  31,499  4,640
       
Total assets 449,413  496,914  73,188
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Short-term bank loans 5,000 15,000 2,209
Accounts payable 27,285 52,487 7,730
Contract liabilities 9,918 6,506 958
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 53,310 77,516 11,418
Deferred income - 783 115
Deferred government subsidies 80 80 12
Income taxes payable 5 - -
Total current liabilities 95,598  152,372  22,442
       
Non-current liabilities:      
Long-term loans 32,534 - -
Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests - 40,000 5,891
Deferred tax liabilities 292 292 43
Unrecognized tax benefit 5,494 5,314 783
Deferred income - 3,297 486
Deferred government subsidies 140 80 12
Total non-current liabilities 38,460  48,983  7,215
       
Total liabilities 134,058  201,355  29,657
       




 
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONT’D)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”))
     
  As of As of
  December
31, 2019		 September
30, 2020
  RMB RMB US$
    (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(CONTINUED)		      
Shareholders’ equity:      
Class A ordinary shares 44  44  6 
Class B ordinary shares 28  28  5 
Additional paid-in capital 1,020,691  1,042,728  153,577 
Statutory reserves 1,035  1,035  152 
Accumulated deficit (720,419) (758,852) (111,767)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,195  7,537  1,110 
Total EHang Holdings Limited shareholders’ equity 311,574   292,520   43,083  
Non-controlling interests 3,781  3,039  448 
Total shareholders’ equity 315,355   295,559   43,531  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 449,413   496,914   73,188  
          


 
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“USD”) except for number of shares and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2020
  RMB RMB RMBUS$ RMB RMBUS$
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Total revenues 34,745   35,700   70,980  10,454   67,130   125,498  18,484  
Costs of revenues (15,674) (15,147) (28,958)(4,265) (29,108) (51,769)(7,625)
Gross profit 19,071   20,553   42,022  6,189   38,022   73,729  10,859  
             
Operating expenses:            
Sales and marketing expenses (6,162) (9,218) (8,344)(1,229) (18,698) (23,338)(3,437)
General and administrative expenses (9,692) (16,348) (16,044)(2,363) (27,584) (43,000)(6,333)
Research and development expenses (14,123) (17,870) (19,777)(2,913) (41,699) (54,307)(7,999)
Total operating expenses (29,977) (43,436) (44,165)(6,505) (87,981) (120,645)(17,769)
             
Other operating income 326  3,724  333 49  1,469  4,826 711 
Operating loss (10,580) (19,159) (1,810)(267) (48,490) (42,090)(6,199)
             
Other income/(expense):            
Interest income 150  974  738 109  646  3,124 460 
Interest expenses (110) (488) (669)(99) (409) (1,645)(242)
Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 360  278  (233)(34) 396  (226)(33)
Other income 88  244  678 100  241  1,003 148 
Other expense -  (1,689) (56)(8) (26) (1,745)(257)
Total other income/(expense) 488   (681) 458  68   848   511  76  
             
Loss before income tax and (loss)/gain from equity method investment (10,092) (19,840) (1,352)(199) (47,642) (41,579)(6,123)
Income tax (expenses)/benefits (49) 145  - -  (127) 145 21 
Loss before (loss)/gain from equity method investment (10,141) (19,695) (1,352)(199) (47,769) (41,434)(6,102)
(Loss)/gain from equity method investment (59) (33) 288 42  (69) 236 35 
Net loss (10,200) (19,728) (1,064)(157) (47,838) (41,198)(6,067)
                    


 
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONT’D)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“USD”) except for number of shares and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2020
  RMB RMB RMBUS$ RMB RMBUS$
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net loss (10,200) (19,728) (1,064)(157) (47,838) (41,198)(6,067)
Net (income)/loss attributable to non-controlling interests (192) 1,111  798 118  1,226  2,765 407 
Net loss attributable to EHang Holdings Limited (10,392) (18,617) (266)(39) (46,612) (38,433)(5,660)
Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares (10,660) -  - -  (13,694) - - 
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (21,052) (18,617) (266)(39) (60,306) (38,433)(5,660)
Net loss per ordinary share:            
Basic and diluted(0.35)      (1.04)   
Net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share:            
Basic and diluted   (0.17) (0.002)(0.0004)   (0.35)(0.05)
Shares used in net loss per ordinary share computation (in thousands of shares):            
Basic and diluted59,582       57,732    
Shares used in net loss per Class A and Class B ordinary share computation (in thousands of shares):            
Basic   109,548  109,608 109,608    109,541 109,541 
Diluted   109,548  109,950 109,950    109,541 109,541 
Loss per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)
Basic and Diluted		   (0.34) (0.004)(0.0008)   (0.70)(0.10)


 
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for number of shares and per share data)
﻿
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2020
  RMB RMB RMBUS$ RMB RMBUS$
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Gross profit 19,071   20,553   42,022  6,189   38,022   73,729  10,859  
Plus: Share-based compensation 71  -  80 12  365  80 12 
Adjusted gross profit 19,142   20,553   42,102  6,201   38,387   73,809  10,871  
Adjusted gross margin 55.1% 57.6% 59.3%59.3% 57.2% 58.8%58.8%
             
Operating expenses (29,977) (43,436) (44,165)(6,505) (87,981) (120,645)(17,769)
Plus: Share-based compensation 3,132  8,012  6,258 921  12,750  16,206 2,387 
Adjusted operating expenses (26,845) (35,424) (37,907)(5,584) (75,231) (104,439)(15,382)
Adjusted operating expenses percentage 77.3% 99.2% 53.4%53.4% 112.1% 83.2%83.2%
             
Operating loss (10,580) (19,159) (1,810)(267) (48,490) (42,090)(6,199)
Plus: Share-based compensation 3,203  8,012  6,338 933  13,115  16,286 2,399 
Adjusted operating (loss)/profit (7,377) (11,147) 4,528  666   (35,375) (25,804)(3,800)
Adjusted operating margin (21.2%) (31.2%) 6.4%6.4% (52.7%) (20.6%)(20.6%)
             
Net loss (10,200) (19,728) (1,064)(157) (47,838) (41,198)(6,067)
Plus: Share-based compensation 3,203  8,012  6,338 933  13,115  16,286 2,399 
Adjusted net (loss)/income (6,997) (11,716) 5,274  776   (34,723) (24,912)(3,668)
Adjusted net margin (20.1%) (32.8%) 7.4%7.4% (51.7%) (19.9%)(19.9%)
                    


 
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONT’D)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for number of shares and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2020
  RMB RMB RMBUS$ RMB RMBUS$
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (21,052) (18,617) (266)(39) (60,306) (38,433)(5,660)
Plus: Share-based compensation 3,203  8,012  6,338 933  13,115  16,286 2,399 
Plus: Accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares 10,660  -  - -  13,694  - - 
Adjusted net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (7,189) (10,605) 6,072  894   (33,497) (22,147)(3,261)
Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders margin (20.7%) (29.7%) 8.6%8.6% (49.9%) (17.6%)(17.6%)
             
Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share (0.12)      (0.58)   
Adjusted basic and diluted net (loss)/income per Class A and Class B ordinary share   (0.10) 0.06 0.01    (0.20)(0.03)
Adjusted basic and diluted net (loss)/income per ADS   (0.20) 0.12 0.02    (0.40)(0.06)
                  


 
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“USD”))
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2020
 RMB RMB RMBUS$ RMB RMBUS$
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES           
Net loss(10,200) (19,728) (1,064)(157) (47,838) (41,198)(6,067)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:           
Depreciation and Amortization1,388  1,620  1,550 228  4,185  4,740 698 
Share-based compensation3,203  8,012  6,338 933  13,115  16,286 2,399 
Loss on disposal of intangible assets-  -  77 11  -  77 11 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment-  228  - -  -  228 34 
Gain on disposal of long-term investment-  -  (288)(42) -  (288)(42)
Share of net loss from an equity investee59  33  - -  69  52 8 
(Reversal) allowance for doubtful accounts(7) 3,727  4,650 685  (217) 8,519 1,255 
            
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:           
Accounts receivable(23,658) (30,900) (65,317)(9,619) (34,166) (105,308)(15,510)
Unbilled revenue-  -  - -  -  1,481 218 
Cost and estimated earnings in excess of billings-  -  - -  3,247  10,490 1,545 
Inventories(6,942) (18,868) (8,844)(1,303) (11,746) (38,865)(5,724)
Prepayments and other current assets(4,579) 1,388  (2,422)(357) (6,629) (2,795)(412)
Other non-current assets15  21  22 3  44  65 10 
Accounts payable4,727  11,446  11,809 1,740  7,195  25,951 3,822 
Contract liabilities618  (170) 101 15  (3,674) (3,412)(503)
Income taxes payable49  -  - -  49  (5)(1)
Deferred income-  -  4,080 601  -  4,080 601 
Deferred government subsidies(20) (20) (20)(3) (60) (60)(9)
Unrecognized tax benefits-  (151) - -  -  (180)(26)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities4,989  (1,387) 7,370 1,085  6,177  4,380 645 
Net cash used in operating activities(30,358) (44,749) (41,958)(6,180) (70,249) (115,762)(17,048)
                   


 
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONT’D)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“USD”))
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
          
 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2020
 RMB RMB RMBUS$ RMB RMBUS$
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES           
Purchase of property and equipment(147) (866) (170)(25) (1,009) (1,328)(196)
Disposal of property and equipment-  192  - -  -  192 28 
Acquisition of intangible assets(180) (269) - -  (180) (278)(41)
Proceeds from maturity of short-term investments25,130  2,500  20,900 3,078  39,530  36,400 5,361 
Purchase of short-term investments(34,730) (19,899) (76,265)(11,233) (57,630) (113,364)(16,697)
Loans to third parties-  -  - -  -  (53,900)(7,939)
Repayment of loan from a third party-  -  30,000 4,419  -  40,000 5,891 
Loan to a related party-  -  - -  (425) - - 
Repayment of loan from a related party-  -  - -  425  - - 
Others-  -  - -  -  (54)(8)
Net cash flow used in investing activities(9,927) (18,342) (25,535)(3,761) (19,289) (92,332)(13,601)
                   


 
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONT’D)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“USD”))
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2020
 RMB RMB RMBUS$ RMB RMBUS$
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES           
Proceeds from short-term bank loans-  5,000  5,000 736  5,000  15,000 2,209 
Repayment of a short-term bank loan-  -  - -  (5,000) (5,000)(736)
Proceeds from a loan from a third party30,000  -  - -  30,000  - - 
Repayment of loans from third parties(5,000) -  - -  (5,000) - - 
Shares issued upon vesting of restricted share units3  -  - -  3  - - 
Proceeds from issuance of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests of a subsidiary-  40,000  - -  -  40,000 5,891 
Proceeds from issuance of subsidiaries’ equity to non-controlling interest holders-  2,023  - -  -  2,023 298 
Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares pursuant to underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option-  -  - -  -  7,313 1,077 
Proceeds from issuance of Series C redeemable convertible preferred shares-  -  - -  47,436  - - 
Payment of issuance of Class A ordinary shares pursuant to underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option’s issuance costs-  -  (199)(29) -  (715)(105)
Payment of issuance costs for initial public offering-  (304) (2,408)(355) -  (11,831)(1,743)
Net cash provided by financing activities25,003   46,719   2,393  352   72,439   46,790  6,891  
                   


 
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONT’D)
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“USD”))
 
 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2020
 RMB RMB RMBUS$ RMB RMBUS$
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
            
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents1,501  (454) (5,285)(778) 1,952  (2,554)(376)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents(13,781) (16,826) (70,385)(10,367) (15,147) (163,858)(24,134)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period/year60,153  245,015  228,189 33,609  61,519  321,662 47,376 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period46,372   228,189   157,804  23,242   46,372   157,804  23,242  
                   


Unpaid issuance cost for Series C redeemable convertible preferred shares included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities743 743 743109 743 743109
Unpaid issuance costs for initial public offering included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities- 5,304 2,896427 - 2,896427
Unpaid issuance costs for issuance of Class A ordinary shares pursuant to underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities- 1,046 847125 - 847125

_____________________

1 Adjusted operating profit/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.
2 Adjusted net income/(loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.
3 Adjusted operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.
4 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.
5 Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net loss per ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion to redemption value of redeemable convertible preferred shares. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release. 