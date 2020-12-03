Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embolization Coil Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The embolization coil market is poised to grow by $215.58 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on embolization coil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of aneurysms and availability of favourable reimbursement coverage.

The embolization coil market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the embolization coil market growth during the next few years. Also, market expansion in emerging economies and implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The embolization coil market report covers the following areas:

  • Embolization coil market sizing
  • Embolization coil market forecast
  • Embolization coil market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading embolization coil market vendors that include Balt USA LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, ab medica Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., and Terumo Corp. Also, the embolization coil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Neurology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Oncology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Peripheral Vascular disease - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • Detachable coil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pushable coil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Balt USA LLC
  • Boston Scientific Corp.
  • Cook Group Inc.
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • ab medica Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG
  • Medtronic Plc
  • Shape Memory Medical Inc.
  • Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd.
  • Terumo Corp.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

