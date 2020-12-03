Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Embolization Coil Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The embolization coil market is poised to grow by $215.58 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on embolization coil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence of aneurysms and availability of favourable reimbursement coverage.



The embolization coil market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the embolization coil market growth during the next few years. Also, market expansion in emerging economies and implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The embolization coil market report covers the following areas:

Embolization coil market sizing

Embolization coil market forecast

Embolization coil market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading embolization coil market vendors that include Balt USA LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Group Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, ab medica Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd., and Terumo Corp. Also, the embolization coil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Neurology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Oncology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Peripheral Vascular disease - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Detachable coil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pushable coil - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Balt USA LLC

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cook Group Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

ab medica Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic Plc

Shape Memory Medical Inc.

Sirtex Medical Pty Ltd.

Terumo Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

