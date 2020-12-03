New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Golf Cart Battery Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973805/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the golf cart battery market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the popularity of professional golf tournaments and the high demand for golf carts powered by Li-ion batteries. In addition, an increase in the popularity of professional golf tournaments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The golf cart battery market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The golf cart battery market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Lead-acid battery

• Li-ion battery



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing number of golf courses across the world as one of the prime reasons driving the golf cart battery market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our golf cart battery market report covers the following areas:

• Golf cart battery market sizing

• Golf cart battery market forecast

• Golf cart battery market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04973805/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001