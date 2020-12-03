New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthodontic Services Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921214/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on orthodontic services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in dental laboratories outsourcing orthodontic products in emerging countries, direct and online sales for expansion and the use of CAD/CAM and CBCT technology to develop high-precision customized orthodontic devices. In addition, outsourcing of orthodontic products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The orthodontic services market analysis includes the end-user segment and service segment and geographical landscapes.



The orthodontic services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Dental clinics



By Service

• Fixed orthodontic services

• Removable orthodontic services



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the collaboration with the leading insurance providers to reduce the service cost as one of the prime reasons driving the orthodontic services market growth during the next few years. Also, usage of advanced robotic technology via dental imaging and social media marketing for dental practices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our orthodontic services market covers the following areas:

• Orthodontic services market sizing

• Orthodontic services market forecast

• Orthodontic services market industry analysis





