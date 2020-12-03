New York, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Windshield Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921210/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the automotive windshield market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies and the growing demand for commercial vehicles for in-land logistics. In addition, the growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive windshield market analysis includes vehicle type segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive windshield market is segmented as below:

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing investment in glass manufacturing due to stable raw materials prices as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive windshield market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive windshield market report covers the following areas:

• Automotive windshield market sizing

• Automotive windshield market forecast

• Automotive windshield market industry analysis





