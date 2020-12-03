Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global contract life cycle software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13.7% during 2020-2026. Technology for contract lifecycle management (CLM) helps to effectively control the full process of a contract negotiated between two or more organisations. It consists of eight critical steps: drafting of contracts, negotiation, acceptance, enforcement and administration, repository, optimization of enforcement, retrieval and renewal, alteration and disposal. CLM software ensures compliance with laws, mitigates contract-related risks, prevents a company from incurring a non-compliance penalty and strengthens the decision-making process.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2019
Historical Period: 2015-2018
Forecast Period: 2020-2026
Report's Scope
The global contract life cycle software market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global contract life cycle software market by segmenting the market based on deployment mode, offering, end use, enterprise size and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.1.1 Objective of the Study
1.1.2 Target Audience
1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings
1.2 Report's Scope
1.3 Research Methodology
1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research
1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research
1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews
1.3.4 Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges
4. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market Analysis
4.1 Market Portraiture
4.2 Market by Deployment Mode
4.3 Market by Offering
4.4 Market by End Use
4.5 Market by Enterprize Size
4.6 Market by Region
4.7 Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by Deployment mode
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Cloud based
5.3 On Premise
6. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by Offerings
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Licensing and Subscription
6.3 Services
7. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by End Use
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Industrial
7.3 Infrastructure
7.4 Others
8. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by Enterprize Size
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Large Enterprize
8.3 Medium and Small Enterprize
9. Global Contract Life Cycle Software Market by Region
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 United Kingdom
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Netherlands
9.2.7 Russia
9.2.8 Rest of the Europe
9.3 North America
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Canada
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 South Korea
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Indonesia
9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Mexico
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 Turkey
9.6.3 United Arab Emirates
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10. SWOT Analysis
11. Porter's Five Forces
12. Market Value Chain Analysis
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1 Apttus Corporation
13.2.2 CLM Matrix
13.2.3 Coupa Software
13.2.4 Determine
13.2.5 IBM Emptoris
13.2.6 Icertis
13.2.7 Infor
13.2.8 Newgen Software
13.2.9 Optimus BT
13.2.10 Oracle
13.2.11 SAP
13.2.12 SpringCM
13.2.13 Zycus
