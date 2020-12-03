F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 3 December 2020, at 14.00 EET



F-Secure Corporation - Managers' Transactions – Edward Parsons

F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Parsons, Edward

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: F-Secure Oyj

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20201203111933_10

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-03

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009801310

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,070 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,070 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com



