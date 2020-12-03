F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 3 December 2020, at 14.00 EET

F-Secure Corporation - Managers' Transactions – Edward Parsons

F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Parsons, Edward
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: F-Secure Oyj
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20201203111933_10
Transaction date: 2020-12-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009801310
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,070 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,070 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Contact information:

Henri Kiili,  Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com


 