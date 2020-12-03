TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonavista Resources Corp. (“Bonavista” or “the Company”) is pleased to recognise that the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) announced that the Company’s Chair, Phillip C. Walford, and its Technical Advisor, Sherry Dunsworth will be awarded the 2021 Bill Dennis Award for the significant mineral discovery made at Marathon Gold Corp’s Valentine Lake property in central Newfoundland.



David Clark, President, comments: “I would like to sincerely congratulate Phill and Sherry for being the 2021 recipients of the Bill Dennis Award, which is our industry’s highest commendation for mineral discovery. Valentine Lake is likely to be Newfoundland’s next operating gold mine. This will be due in no small part to the dedication and hard work of Phill, Sherry, and the exploration team at Marathon Gold. I am proud that Phill and Sherry have chosen Bonavista Resources as their next project. It is strong support for the work done to date and our potential for discovery at Hickey’s Pond.”

About Bonavista Resources

Bonavista is a private exploration company focused on exploring a large landholding in the underexplored Avalonian terrane on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland. This underexplored belt has direct analogues at Hope Brook in southwest Newfoundland (First Mining Gold) and Haile in South Carolina (OceanaGold), both multi million-ounce resources hosted in the same geological terrane as the Burin peninsula rocks. Limited historical exploration by previous explorers combined with comprehensive documentation of the overall alteration system by government and academic workers creates a compelling opportunity for the discovery of Newfoundland’s next multi million-ounce gold system. The Company’s Burin Gold Project hosts several historical high-sulphidation gold showings over ~20 km of prospective geology, the best known of which is the Hickey’s Pond showing.

For more information, visit www.bonavistaresources.com or contact:

David Clark, MSc, PGeo, President

dclark@bonavistaresources.com



