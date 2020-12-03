SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Systems Conference San Francisco – Dgraph Labs, creators of the world’s most advanced graph database, today announced the launch of Slash Enterprise, the first fully-managed, serverless solution for enterprises managing workloads with terabytes of data in production that can now run on dedicated, multi-zone clusters with high availability deployed on AWS, Azure, or GCP. Designed for mission-critical workloads at scale, and easily deployed to your cloud, Slash Enterprise can scale from zero to billions of records effortlessly with no single point of failure.
The database that powers Slash Enterprise is Dgraph -- the number one rated graph database on GitHub. Dgraph was inspired by Dgraph Labs founder and CEO Manish Jain’s work at Google on the company’s Knowledge Graph infrastructure, and his efforts to unite all structured data at Google under a single graph indexing and serving system. Dgraph became the first database to natively support GraphQL, and its ability to traverse data with high throughput and low latency has led to it becoming the world's most popular graph database.
“A native graph database is the only solution for developers who need iteration speed and flexibility within GraphQL,” Jain said. Slash Enterprise is what developers in the most demanding production environments need with that speed, scale and flexibility built in.”
SLASH ENTERPRISE SAVES MONEY AND SPEEDS TIME TO MARKET WITH HA
PROVEN AT SCALE: 48 BILLION ORDERED TRIPLE DATASETS
Dgraph is used at massive scale by enterprises that include Comcast, Intuit, Siemens, Overstock, VMware and many more.
ABOUT DGRAPH LABS
Dgraph Labs (@dgraphlabs) is the creator of Dgraph, the world’s first native GraphQL database with a graph backend. The company’s goal is to provide Google production-level scale and throughput to every developer working with GraphQL. With more than 14,000 GitHub stars and more than 5 million Docker pulls, Dgraph is the most popular open-source graph database in the market. Venture-backed with investors that include Redpoint and Bain Capital, Dgraph customers range from global Fortune 500 companies to emerging startups. For more information, visit https://dgraph.io/.
