The global paper packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2020-2026. Paper packaging refers to a range of rigid and flexible packaging materials, manufactured by bleaching fibrous compounds obtained from wood and recycled wastepaper pulp. It is a lightweight and cost-effective packaging solution that offers proper security to a wide variety of products. Paper packaging materials are generally customizable, highly versatile, durable, lightweight, and recyclable. They are available in a wide range of colors, shapes and sizes according to the requirement of the individual customers.
The global paper packaging market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global paper packaging market by segmenting the market based on product type, grade, packaging level, end user, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.1.1 Objective of the Study
1.1.2 Target Audience
1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings
1.2 Report's Scope
1.3 Research Methodology
1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research
1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research
1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews
1.3.4 Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Paper Packaging Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges
4. Global Paper Packaging Market Analysis
4.1 Market Portraiture
4.2 Market by Product Type
4.3 Market by Grade
4.4 Market by Packaging Level
4.5 Market by End User
4.6 Market by Region
4.7 Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Paper Packaging Market by Product Type
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Corrugated Boxes
5.3 Folding Boxes and Cases
5.4 Liquid Paperboard Cartons
5.5 Paper Bags and Sacks
5.6 Others
6. Global Paper Packaging Market by Grade
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Solid Bleached
6.3 Coated Recycled
6.4 Uncoated Recycled
6.5 Others
7. Global Paper Packaging Market by Packaging Level
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Primary Packaging
7.3 Secondary Packaging
7.4 Tertiary Packaging
8. Global Paper Packaging Market by End User
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Food
8.3 Beverages
8.4 Personal Care and Home Care
8.5 Healthcare
8.6 Others
9. Global Paper Packaging Market by Region
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 United Kingdom
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Netherlands
9.2.7 Russia
9.2.8 Rest of the Europe
9.3 North America
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Canada
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 South Korea
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Indonesia
9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Mexico
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 Turkey
9.6.3 United Arab Emirates
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10. SWOT Analysis
11. Porter's Five Forces
12. Market Value Chain Analysis
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1 Amcor, DS Smith
13.2.2 Evergreen Group
13.2.3 Holmen
13.2.4 Hood Packaging Corporation
13.2.5 Huhtamaki
13.2.6 International Paper Company
13.2.7 Kapstone LLC
13.2.8 Mayr-Melnhof
13.2.9 Mondi Group
13.2.10 Pratt Industries
13.2.11 WestRock Inc.
