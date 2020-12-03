Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paper Packaging Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global paper packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5% during 2020-2026. Paper packaging refers to a range of rigid and flexible packaging materials, manufactured by bleaching fibrous compounds obtained from wood and recycled wastepaper pulp. It is a lightweight and cost-effective packaging solution that offers proper security to a wide variety of products. Paper packaging materials are generally customizable, highly versatile, durable, lightweight, and recyclable. They are available in a wide range of colors, shapes and sizes according to the requirement of the individual customers.



Market Drivers

Rising Production of Paper

Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Increasing Consumer Awareness

Market Challenges

Inability to Package Heavy Materials

Strict Environmental Regulation

Report Scope



The global paper packaging market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global paper packaging market by segmenting the market based on product type, grade, packaging level, end user, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Product Type Segmentation

Corrugated Boxes

Folding Boxes and Cases

Liquid Paperboard Cartons

Paper Bags and Sacks

Others

Grade Segmentation

Solid Bleached

Coated Recycled

Uncoated Recycled

Others

Packaging Level Segmentation

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

End User Segmentation

Food

Beverages

Personal Care and Home Care

Healthcare

Others

Regional Segmentation

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Objective of the Study

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings

1.2 Report's Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews

1.3.4 Assumptions



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Paper Packaging Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges



4. Global Paper Packaging Market Analysis

4.1 Market Portraiture

4.2 Market by Product Type

4.3 Market by Grade

4.4 Market by Packaging Level

4.5 Market by End User

4.6 Market by Region

4.7 Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Paper Packaging Market by Product Type

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Corrugated Boxes

5.3 Folding Boxes and Cases

5.4 Liquid Paperboard Cartons

5.5 Paper Bags and Sacks

5.6 Others



6. Global Paper Packaging Market by Grade

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Solid Bleached

6.3 Coated Recycled

6.4 Uncoated Recycled

6.5 Others



7. Global Paper Packaging Market by Packaging Level

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Primary Packaging

7.3 Secondary Packaging

7.4 Tertiary Packaging



8. Global Paper Packaging Market by End User

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Food

8.3 Beverages

8.4 Personal Care and Home Care

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Others



9. Global Paper Packaging Market by Region

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 United Kingdom

9.2.3 France

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Netherlands

9.2.7 Russia

9.2.8 Rest of the Europe

9.3 North America

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Canada

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.3 South Korea

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 India

9.4.6 Indonesia

9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Mexico

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Argentina

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 Turkey

9.6.3 United Arab Emirates

9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. Market Value Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Scenario

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1 Amcor, DS Smith

13.2.2 Evergreen Group

13.2.3 Holmen

13.2.4 Hood Packaging Corporation

13.2.5 Huhtamaki

13.2.6 International Paper Company

13.2.7 Kapstone LLC

13.2.8 Mayr-Melnhof

13.2.9 Mondi Group

13.2.10 Pratt Industries

13.2.11 WestRock Inc.



