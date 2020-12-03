Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global next-generation sequencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.5% during 2020-2026. Next-generation sequencing is also known as high-throughput sequencing. It is the process of determining the sequence of nucleotides in a section of the DNA. It includes procedures such as sequencing by ion semiconductor sequencing, synthesis (SBS), nanopore sequencing and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing. It is a cost-effective solution that offers precise results with high accuracy and speed. This enables the analysis of millions of DNA molecules simultaneously, which facilitates research in the fields of personalized and genetic medicines, agriculture and animal research, and clinical diagnostics.
The global next-generation sequencing market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global next-generation sequencing market by segmenting the market based on sequencing type, product type, technology, application, end user, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.1.1 Objective of the Study
1.1.2 Target Audience
1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings
1.2 Report's Scope
1.3 Research Methodology
1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research
1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research
1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews
1.3.4 Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges
4. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis
4.1 Market Portraiture
4.2 Market by Sequencing Type
4.3 Market by Product Type
4.4 Market by Technology
4.5 Market by Application
4.6 Market by End User
4.7 Market by Region
4.8 Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Sequencing Type
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Whole Genome Sequencing
5.3 Targeted Resequencing
5.4 Whole Exome Sequencing
5.5 RNA Sequencing
5.6 CHIP Sequencing
5.7 De Novo Sequencing
5.8 Methyl Sequencing
5.9 Others
6. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Product Type
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Instruments
6.3 Reagents and Consumables
6.4 Software and Services
6.5 Others
7. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Technology Type
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Sequencing by Synthesis
7.3 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
7.4 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing
7.5 Nanopore Sequencing
7.6 Others
8. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Application
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine
8.3 Genetic Screening
8.4 Diagnostics
8.5 Agriculture and Animal Research
8.6 Bioinformatics
8.7 Others
9. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by End User
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Academic Institutes & Research Centers
9.3 Hospitals & Clinics
9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.5 Others
10. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Region
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 United Kingdom
10.2.3 France
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Netherlands
10.2.7 Russia
10.2.8 Rest of the Europe
10.3 North America
10.3.1 United States
10.3.2 Canada
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 South Korea
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 India
10.4.6 Indonesia
10.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Mexico
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Argentina
10.5.4 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 Turkey
10.6.3 United Arab Emirates
10.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Porter's Five Forces
13. Market Value Chain Analysis
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Scenario
14.2 Company Profiles
14.2.1 10x Genomics
14.2.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.
14.2.3 Becton Dickinson and Company
14.2.4 BGI Group
14.2.5 Eurofins Scientific
14.2.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
14.2.7 Illumina Inc.
14.2.8 Genewiz
14.2.9 Macrogen Inc.
14.2.10 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
14.2.11 Pacific Biosciences
14.2.12 Perkinelmer Inc.
14.2.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
14.2.14 Qiagen N.V.
14.2.15 Genapsys Inc.
