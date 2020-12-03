Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next Generation Sequencing Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next-generation sequencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.5% during 2020-2026. Next-generation sequencing is also known as high-throughput sequencing. It is the process of determining the sequence of nucleotides in a section of the DNA. It includes procedures such as sequencing by ion semiconductor sequencing, synthesis (SBS), nanopore sequencing and single-molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing. It is a cost-effective solution that offers precise results with high accuracy and speed. This enables the analysis of millions of DNA molecules simultaneously, which facilitates research in the fields of personalized and genetic medicines, agriculture and animal research, and clinical diagnostics.



Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Medical Ailments

Technological Advancements

Adoption of Liquid Biopsies

Market Challenges

Difficulty in the Management of Large Data

Lack of Awareness

Report's Scope



The global next-generation sequencing market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global next-generation sequencing market by segmenting the market based on sequencing type, product type, technology, application, end user, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Objective of the Study

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings

1.2 Report's Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews

1.3.4 Assumptions



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges



4. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Analysis

4.1 Market Portraiture

4.2 Market by Sequencing Type

4.3 Market by Product Type

4.4 Market by Technology

4.5 Market by Application

4.6 Market by End User

4.7 Market by Region

4.8 Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Sequencing Type

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Whole Genome Sequencing

5.3 Targeted Resequencing

5.4 Whole Exome Sequencing

5.5 RNA Sequencing

5.6 CHIP Sequencing

5.7 De Novo Sequencing

5.8 Methyl Sequencing

5.9 Others



6. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Product Type

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Instruments

6.3 Reagents and Consumables

6.4 Software and Services

6.5 Others



7. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Technology Type

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Sequencing by Synthesis

7.3 Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

7.4 Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing

7.5 Nanopore Sequencing

7.6 Others



8. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Application

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine

8.3 Genetic Screening

8.4 Diagnostics

8.5 Agriculture and Animal Research

8.6 Bioinformatics

8.7 Others



9. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by End User

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Academic Institutes & Research Centers

9.3 Hospitals & Clinics

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.5 Others



10. Global Next Generation Sequencing Market by Region

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 United Kingdom

10.2.3 France

10.2.4 Italy

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Netherlands

10.2.7 Russia

10.2.8 Rest of the Europe

10.3 North America

10.3.1 United States

10.3.2 Canada

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 South Korea

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 India

10.4.6 Indonesia

10.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Mexico

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Argentina

10.5.4 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 Turkey

10.6.3 United Arab Emirates

10.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Porter's Five Forces



13. Market Value Chain Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Scenario

14.2 Company Profiles

14.2.1 10x Genomics

14.2.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.

14.2.3 Becton Dickinson and Company

14.2.4 BGI Group

14.2.5 Eurofins Scientific

14.2.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

14.2.7 Illumina Inc.

14.2.8 Genewiz

14.2.9 Macrogen Inc.

14.2.10 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

14.2.11 Pacific Biosciences

14.2.12 Perkinelmer Inc.

14.2.13 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.2.14 Qiagen N.V.

14.2.15 Genapsys Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j561mc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900