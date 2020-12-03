Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global respiratory protective equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.6% during 2020-2026. The respiratory protective equipment (RPE) is kind of personal protective equipment (PPE) that protects the wearer from inhaling harmful substances, dust particles and toxic gases in the air. It consists of various filtering devices, masks and breathing apparatuses, which cover the nose, mouth or the entire face to filter out the contaminants. It also includes half/full mask respirators, helmets, hoods, visors, escape/airline respirators and supplied air respirators.



Market Drivers

Adoption of Stringent Regulatory Policies

Rising Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Increasing Awareness about Importance of Workplace Safety

Massive Industrial Growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa

Market Challenges

Increased Automation in Various End-Use Industries

High price of Supplied-Air respirators

Report's Scope



The global respiratory protective equipment market market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global respiratory protective equipment market by segmenting the market based on product type, filter type, end user, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Objective of the Study

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings

1.2 Report's Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews

1.3.4 Assumptions



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges



4. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Analysis

4.1 Market Portraiture

4.2 Market by Product Type

4.2 Market by Filter Type

4.3 Market by End User

4.4 Market by Region

4.5 Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market by Product Type

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Air Purifier Respirator

5.2.1 Unpowered Respirators

5.2.2 Powered Respirators

5.2.3 Escape Respirators

5.3 Supplied Air Respirator

5.3.1 Self-contained Breathing Apparatus

5.3.2 Airline Respirators

5.3.3 Loose Fitting Hoods



6. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market by Filter Type

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Particle Filter

6.3 Gas/Vapour Filter

6.4 Combined Filter



7. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Healthcare

7.3 Oil and Gas

7.4 Chemical

7.5 Construction

7.6 Law Enforcement

7.7 Mining

7.8 Fire Services

7.9 Others



8. Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market by Region

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Netherlands

8.2.7 Russia

8.2.8 Rest of the Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 United States

8.3.2 Canada

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Indonesia

8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Mexico

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 Turkey

8.6.3 United Arab Emirates

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9. SWOT Analysis



10. Porter's Five Forces



11. Market Value Chain Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Scenario

12.2 Company Profiles (need to be check from other ppt)

12.2.1 3M

12.2.2 Alpha Pro Tech Limited

12.2.3 BERNER International Gmbh

12.2.4 Bullard, Delta Plus

12.2.5 Haberkorn S.R.O.

12.2.6 Honeywell International Inc.

12.2.7 ILC Dover

12.2.8 Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.9 Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

12.2.10 RSG Safety

12.2.11 Uvex Safety Group



