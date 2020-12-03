New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Gas Engine Market By Power Output (10–20 MW, 5–10 MW, 2–5 MW, 1–2 MW, and 0.5–1 MW), By Fuel Type (Natural Gas, Special Gas, and Others), By End-User (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Utilities, and Others), By Application (Cogeneration, Power Generation, Mechanical Drive, and Others), and By Region – Global Industry Analysis on Growth, Size, Share Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”.

According to the research study, the global Gas Engine Market was estimated at USD 4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.82 Billion by 2026. The global Gas Engine Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Gas Engine Market Growing Due To Rising Environmental Concerns and Discovery of New Gas Fields

Since the industrial revolution, excessive and rampant use of conventional sources of fuels likes coal. Petrol, diesel, etc. have led to pollution and environmental degradation. The ambition of the 21st century to have carbon-neutral growth and efforts to achieve sustainable development compelled to search for alternative sources of energy which has similar performance potential as compared to conventional sources of energy and it should be environmentally friendly. Natural gas is the most practical solution available today. Natural gas is mainly consisting of methane and on combustion; it releases carbon dioxide and water vapors. A gas engine is an internal combustion engine that uses gas such as natural gas, producer gas, coal gas, and other gases as fuel. It is observed that heavy-duty engines that require continuous running are generally gas engines. Gas engines are used in power plants, heavy industries, refineries, and automotive. Due to fewer maintenance costs and efficient operation, their popularity is increasing in the market.

Energy demand is increasing at a rapid pace. According to the UN report, the world population will increase to 9.6 billion in 2050. Due to this growth in population and demand for the improvement of the standard of living is expected to increase the energy demand by manifolds. Today most of our energy demand is met by fossil fuels. Usage of fossil fuel has a tremendous environmental cost which has led to accelerated climate change, excessive greenhouse gas emission, and rising frequency of occurrence of natural disasters. To neutralize these changes, a shift from traditional fuels like coal to natural gas is essential for power generation. Similarly, shifting to electrical vehicles commercially may take many years. Electric vehicle development requires a commercially viable engine, charging infrastructure, manpower for repair and maintenance. Thus, it is believed that filling this gap in shifting to a gas engine-driven automobile will play an important role. Worldwide there is a growing trend that the companies investing in green infrastructure can garner the maximum chunk of investment from investors. This investor nudged the development of a green economy is also play important role in the development of the gas engine market.

During the upcoming years, the rising demand for energy and concerns related to energy security will develop the demand for natural gas and gas-powered engines. The low cost of gas and its easy transportation and handling has created significant interest in the demand for gas-powered engines. The engine makes have responded by supplying new, purpose-built natural gas engines in sizes ranging from small light-duty engines of a few kW to low-speed two-stroke marine engines of over 60 MW. Similarly, potential reserves of natural gas are also an important factor in driving the growth of natural fuel. Exploration and extraction of shale gas from the coast of the USA have given a further boost to the research and development of gas-powered machines. However, the exploration cost of natural gas is very high and deep-sea exploration is possible only with sophisticated technology.

Top Market Players

Volkswagen AG

Renault SA

General Motors

Caterpillar Incorporated

AGCO Corporation

Volvo AB

Bosch

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. Ford Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation

Shanghai Diesel Engine Company Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Fiat S.p. A.

MAN SE

The rapid urbanization and rise in the global population are the two key factors fueling the demand for electricity, especially in the developing economies, which in turn is propelling the global gas engines market.

However, natural gas availability is invariable as some countries have huge reserves of gas while other countries have limited or negligible reserves for the gas. This has led to considerable price differences for distributors and customers, which is a key restraining factor for the gas engine market throughout the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis: Gas Engine Market

The global gas engines market is segmented based on its fuel type, power output, end-user, application, and region. By power output, the market is bifurcated into 10–20 MW, 5–10 MW, 2–5 MW, 1–2 MW, and 0.5–1 MW. By fuel type, the market is categorized into natural gas, special gas, and others. By the end-user, the market is divided into manufacturing, oil & gas, utilities, and others. By application, the market is classified into cogeneration, power generation, mechanical drive, and others.

Based on power output the worldwide Gas Engine market can be segmented into 10–20 MW, 5–10 MW, 2–5 MW, 1–2 MW, and 0.5–1 MW. Among these, the 10-20 & 5-10 MW category is expected to have the leading market share followed by the 2-5 MW categories.

Browse the full “Gas Engine Market By Power Output (10–20 MW, 5–10 MW, 2–5 MW, 1–2 MW, and 0.5–1 MW), By Fuel Type (Natural Gas, Special Gas, and Others), By End-User (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Utilities, and Others), By Application (Cogeneration, Power Generation, Mechanical Drive, and Others), and By Region – Global Industry Analysis on Growth, Size, Share Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-gas-engine-market-by-power-output-1020

Regional Analysis: Gas Engine Market

In terms of geography, the Gas Engine market is segmented into North America, LATAM, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. Among the regional market, it is expected due to the vast storage of shale gas reserves, North America will be leading the market of gas engines. North America is technologically advanced and has better research and development infrastructure which will benefit in expanding the market. Similarly, Europe due to its demand for cogeneration in cold climate and production of biogas is anticipated to boost the demand for the gas engine market

The global gas engine market is segmented as:

Global Gas engine Market: By Power Output:

10–20 MW

5–10 MW

2–5 MW

1–2 MW

0.5–1 MW

Global Gas engine Market: By Fuel Type:

Natural Gas

Special Gas

Others (coal gas, propane gas, and producer gas)

Global Gas engine Market: By End-User:

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Others (greenhouse operators, hospitals, and commercial complexes)

Global Gas engine Market: By Application:

Cogeneration

Power Generation

Mechanical Drive

Others (greenhouse operations, trigeneration, quad generation, and renewable energy)

