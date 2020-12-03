Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Prasaga LLC, has launched its testnet of the eXtensible Blockchain Object Model on HyperLedger Fabric available on XBOM.IO. XBOM is an object oriented GlobalOS for HyperLedger. XBOM’s foundational architecture is the same system used in today’s leading Operating Systems: Windows and MacOS X. XBOM is a forward leap for blockchain, just as the introduction of Windows was as a replacement for MS-DOS.

“Your phone, your computer, and your smartwatch all have operating systems that make it easy to develop for and to use,” said Michael Holdmann, Founder & CEO of Prasaga. “Easy is good. But the blockchain is anything but easy. We need the blockchain to be easy. Easy to use. Easy to develop for. XBOM makes it easy to develop for and to use the blockchain.”

“With XBOM, developers build applications with the object-oriented programming model, and XBOM provides an infrastructure serving them,” said K.C. Tam, Educator/Writer/Blockchain Consultant. “The infrastructure, called the Class Manager Infrastructure, then interacts with the underlying infrastructure, which, in this case, is a fabric network. Theoretically the developer does not care about the blockchain, as it is well handled by the infrastructure. This is the reason XBOM is positioned as a “Decentralized GlobalOS,” like an operating system on top of the blockchain.”[*]

XBOM provides the advantage for the ability to load code dynamically without having to restart the Hyperledger Fabric chain, enablement of many to many supply chain relationships and allow reuse of code. In supply chain applications, suppliers with multiple OEM’s/Manufacturers requiring proprietary supply chain environments can use the same backend across all, significantly reducing operation costs to the lower tier companies.

About Prasaga

Prasaga is a Foundation-based organization and the creator the DataGrid Blockchain, a new native chain and coin project, embracing developers, miners, and token holders.

About Hyperledger Foundation

Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort hosted by The Linux Foundation, created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a permissioned environment that is used by Oracle, IBM and others as the primary technology in their respective blockchain platforms.



[*] First Attempt in XBOM (eXtensible Blockchain Object Model)

