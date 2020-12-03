Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VCSEL Market by Type, by Application, by Materials, by End Users - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global VCSEL Market was estimated at USD 2.62 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 12.79 billion by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2030. A vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) is a type of semiconductor laser mostly used in the communication sector. It emits high power optical lasers from a vertical surface and operate within the wavelength of 850 nm to 1310 nm. It has a data transmission rate of 2.12-150 Gbps.



Increase in data communication, rise in the use of VCSEL in infrared illumination, and technological advancements are expected to boost the growth of VCSEL market during the forecast period. Additionally, wide application of VCSEL in the automotive electronics and consumer electronics are propelling the market. However, high cost and limited range of data transmission are expected to inhibit the VCSEL market during the forecast period.



The global VCSEL market share is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Single-mode VCSEL and Multimode VCSEL. Based on application, the market is classified as data communication, sensing, infrared illumination, pumping, GPS, and Others. Based on geography, the market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



North America is expected to hold major share of the market owing to the increase in the adoption of VCSEL in data communication. Furthermore, presence of advanced technology and rise in the demand for developed infrastructure, and increase in the demand for automotive and consumer electronics are further expected to fuel the VCSEL market in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow during the forecast period owing to its wide application, increase in the demand for efficient communication, and increase in R&D activities.



Competitive Landscape



Key players in the global VCSEL market are Alight Technologies APS, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Finisar Corporation, ams AG, Philips Photonics (TRUMPF Group), Frankfurt Laser Company, II-VI Laser Enterprise GmbH, Coherent Inc., Broadcom Inc., Vertilas GmbH, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Lumentum Operations LLC (Lumentum Holdings Inc.), PD-LD Inc. and Sacher Lasertechnik GmbH .



In March 2018, Vixar introduced an integrated VCSEL/diffuser/photodiode product line. The product family encompasses a number of options, including 850nm/940nm wavelength, power levels from 0.3W to 4W, multiple ceramic package sizes from 1.9mm2.2mm to 2.8mm3.5mm, options with or without monitor diode, and a variety of diffuser designs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1 Secondary Research

1.2.2 Data Analysis Framework

1.2.3 Market Size Estimation

1.2.4 Forecasting

1.2.5 Primary Research and Data Validation



2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million Usd

2.1. Market Snapshot



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Driver 1

4.1.2 Driver 2

4.1.3 Driver 3

4.1.4 Driver 4

4.2. Challenges

4.2.1 Challenge 1

4.2.2 Challenge 2

4.3. Opportunities

4.3.1 Opportunity 1

4.3.2 Opportunity 2



5. Global VCSEL Market, by Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Single-Mode

5.2.1 Single-Mode Market, by Region

5.2.1.1 North America Single-Mode Market, by Country

5.2.1.2 Europe Single-Mode Market, by Country

5.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Single-Mode Market, by Country

5.2.1.4 Rest of World Single-Mode Market, by Country

5.3. Multimode

5.3.1 Multimode Market, by Region

5.3.1.1 North America Multimode Market, by Country

5.3.1.2 Europe Multimode Market, by Country

5.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Multimode Market, by Country

5.3.1.4 Rest of World Multimode Market, by Country



6. Global VCSEL Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Data Communication

6.2.1 Data Communication Market, by Region

6.2.1.1 North America Data Communication Market, by Country

6.2.1.2 Europe Data Communication Market, by Country

6.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Data Communication Market, by Country

6.2.1.4 Rest of World Data Communication Market, by Country

6.3. Infrared Illumination

6.3.1 Infrared Illumination Market, by Region

6.3.1.1 North America Infrared Illumination Market, by Country

6.3.1.2 Europe Infrared Illumination Market, by Country

6.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Infrared Illumination Market, by Country

6.3.1.4 Rest of World Infrared Illumination Market, by Country

6.4. Sensing

6.4.1 Sensing Market, by Region

6.4.1.1 North America Sensing Market, by Country

6.4.1.2 Europe Sensing Market, by Country

6.4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Sensing Market, by Country

6.4.1.4 Rest of World Sensing Market, by Country

6.5. Pumping

6.5.1 Pumping Market, by Region

6.5.1.1 North America Pumping Market, by Country

6.5.1.2 Europe Pumping Market, by Country

6.5.1.3 Asia-Pacific Pumping Market, by Country

6.5.1.4 Rest of World Pumping Market, by Country

6.6. GPS

6.6.1 GPS Market, by Region

6.6.1.1 North America GPS Market, by Country

6.6.1.2 Europe GPS Market, by Country

6.6.1.3 Asia-Pacific GPS Market, by Country

6.6.1.4 Rest of World GPS Market, by Country

6.7. Others

6.7.1 Others Market, by Region

6.7.1.1 North America Others Market, by Country

6.7.1.2 Europe Others Market, by Country

6.7.1.3 Asia-Pacific Others Market, by Country

6.7.1.4 Rest of World Others Market, by Country



7. Global VCSEL Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.2.1 North America VCSEL Market, by Type

7.2.2 North America VCSEL Market, by Application

7.2.3 North America VCSEL, Market by Country

7.2.3.1 U.S

7.2.3.1.1 U.S VCSEL Market, by Type

7.2.3.1.2 U.S VCSEL Market, by Application

7.2.3.2 Canada

7.2.3.2.1 Canada VCSEL Market, by Type

7.2.3.2.2 Canada VCSEL Market, by Application

7.2.3.3 Mexico

7.2.3.3.1 Mexico VCSEL Market, by Type

7.2.3.3.2 Mexico VCSEL Market, by Application

7.3. Europe

7.3.1 Europe VCSEL Market, by Type

7.3.2 Europe VCSEL Market, by Application

7.3.3 Europe VCSEL, Market by Country

7.3.3.1 UK

7.3.3.1.1 UK VCSEL Market, by Type

7.3.3.1.2 UK VCSEL Market, by Application

7.3.3.2 Germany

7.3.3.2.1 Germany VCSEL Market, by Type

7.3.3.2.2 Germany VCSEL Market, by Application

7.3.3.3 France

7.3.3.3.1 France VCSEL Market, by Type

7.3.3.3.2 France VCSEL Market, by Application

7.3.3.4 Russia

7.3.3.4.1 Russia VCSEL Market, by Type

7.3.3.4.2 Russia VCSEL Market, by Application

7.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.3.3.5.1 Rest of Europe VCSEL Market, by Type

7.3.3.5.2 Rest of Europe VCSEL Market, by Application

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific VCSEL Market, by Type

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific VCSEL Market, by Application

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific VCSEL, Market by Country

7.4.3.1 China

7.4.3.1.1 China VCSEL Market, by Type

7.4.3.1.2 China VCSEL Market, by Application

7.4.3.2 Japan

7.4.3.2.1 Japan VCSEL Market, by Type

7.4.3.2.2 Japan VCSEL Market, by Application

7.4.3.3 India

7.4.3.3.1 India VCSEL Market, by Type

7.4.3.3.2 India VCSEL Market, by Application

7.4.3.4 Australia

7.4.3.4.1 Australia VCSEL Market, by Type

7.4.3.4.2 Australia VCSEL Market, by Application

7.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.5.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific VCSEL Market, by Type

7.4.3.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific VCSEL Market, by Application

7.5. Rest of World

7.5.1 Rest of World VCSEL Market, by Type

7.5.2 Rest of World VCSEL Market, by Application

7.5.3 Rest of World VCSEL, Market by Country

7.5.3.1 Latin America

7.5.3.1.1 Latin America VCSEL Market, by Type

7.5.3.1.2 Latin America VCSEL Market, by Application

7.5.3.2 Middle East

7.5.3.2.1 Middle East VCSEL Market, by Type

7.5.3.2.2 Middle East VCSEL Market, by Application

7.5.3.3 Africa

7.5.3.3.1 Africa VCSEL Market, by Type

7.5.3.3.2 Africa VCSEL Market, by Application



8. Company Profiles

8.1. Ii-Vi Incorporated

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Company Snapshot

8.1.3 Operating Business Segments

8.1.4 Product Portfolio

8.1.5 Business Performance

8.1.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

8.2. Broadcom

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Company Snapshot

8.2.3 Operating Business Segments

8.2.4 Product Portfolio

8.2.5 Business Performance

8.2.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

8.3. Finisar Corporation

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Company Snapshot

8.3.3 Operating Business Segments

8.3.4 Product Portfolio

8.3.5 Business Performance

8.3.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

8.4. Iqe plc

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Company Snapshot

8.4.3 Operating Business Segments

8.4.4 Product Portfolio

8.4.5 Business Performance

8.4.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

8.5. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Company Snapshot

8.5.3 Operating Business Segments

8.5.4 Product Portfolio

8.5.5 Business Performance

8.5.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

8.6. Princeton Optronics

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Company Snapshot

8.6.3 Operating Business Segments

8.6.4 Product Portfolio

8.6.5 Business Performance

8.6.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

8.7. Ultra Communications

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Company Snapshot

8.7.3 Operating Business Segments

8.7.4 Product Portfolio

8.7.5 Business Performance

8.7.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

8.8. Vertilas GmbH

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Company Snapshot

8.8.3 Operating Business Segments

8.8.4 Product Portfolio

8.8.5 Business Performance

8.8.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

8.9. Viavi Solutions Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Company Snapshot

8.9.3 Operating Business Segments

8.9.4 Product Portfolio

8.9.5 Business Performance

8.9.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

8.10. Vixar Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Company Snapshot

8.10.3 Operating Business Segments

8.10.4 Product Portfolio

8.10.5 Business Performance

8.10.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development



